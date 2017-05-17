BWW Morning Brief May 17th, 2017 - ROTTERDAM, ARRABAL and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - May 16, 2017

ABC will be making a splash with a special live event - THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISNEY: THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE! - this fall.. (more...)

2) DEAR EVAN HANSEN Will Launch National Tour from Denver Next Fall!

by BWW News Desk - May 16, 2017

Denver Center for the Performing Arts and producer Stacey Mindich just announced that the national tour of DEAR EVAN HANSEN will launch in Denver in October of 2018, kicking off the 2018/19 DCPA Broadway season. Nominated for nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, DEAR EVAN HANSEN with a book by Tony nominee Steven Levenson, score by Academy Award winners and Tony nominees Benj Pasek & Justin Paul and directed by four-time Tony nominee Michael Greif, will play The Buell Theatre. Information regarding on-sale dates and tickets will be announced at a later time. To sign up to receive alerts go to Denvercenter.org or visit DearEvanHansen.com.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Sara Bareilles & Cast of WAITRESS Give Surprise Pop-Up Performance on GMA

by BWW News Desk - May 16, 2017

On this morning's GOOD MORNING AMERICA @SaraBareilles and the @WaitressMusical crowd surprised the GMA team and crowd with a pop-up performance of the upbeat number 'Opening Up.' . (more...)

4) Breaking: Idina Menzel Will Return to the New York Stage in Joshua Harmon's SKINTIGHT

by BWW News Desk - May 16, 2017

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) has just announced that Tony Award winner Idina Menzel as "Jodi Isaac" in the world-premiere production of SKINTIGHT, by Roundabout Underground alumnus Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews, Significant Other), with direction by three-time Obie Award winner Daniel Aukin (Bad Jews). Skintight is Harmon's Roundabout Underground commission. As part of Roundabout's commitment to foster the talent of emerging writers, each Underground playwright is commissioned to write a new play before their Underground play is produced.. (more...)

5) Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Have 'Special Part' in NBC High School Musical Drama RISE

by TV News Desk - May 16, 2017

RISE star Auli'i Cravalho, who voiced the animated title character in the Disney film, revealed at yesterday's NBC Upfront event that HAMILTON creator and MOANA composer Lin-Manuel Miranda will be involved in the new drama series.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Ben Platt

Today's Call Sheet:

- ROTTERDAM makes its U.S. debut this evening as part of 'Brits Off Broadway'...

- And Sergio Trujillo brings the underground world of Buenos Aires to A.R.T. in ARRABAL tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our coverage of the opening night of VENUS at Signature Theatre!

#WednesdayWisdom: A word from Disney and Broadway composer extraordinaire Alan Menken...

"Collaboration is being open to each other's ideas and benefiting from each other's perspectives in an open way. Collaboration is all about rewriting and rewriting and rewriting and helping each other to constantly improve a piece. And, it's also about spurring each other on to doing really great, hard work - it's easier to do it in a collaboration than on your own." - Alan Menken (via AZ Quotes)

What we're geeking out over: Meat Loaf appearing at BAT OUT OF HELL's North American debut concert in Toronto!

What we're watching: Highlights from JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at D.C.'s Signature Theatre!

Social Butterfly: Take a look at Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak's wedding pictures!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

