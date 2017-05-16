DEAR EVAN HANSEN Will Launch National Tour from Denver Next Fall!

Evan is hitting the Road!

Denver Center for the Performing Arts and producer Stacey Mindich just announced that the national tour of Dear Evan Hansen will launch in Denver in October of 2018, kicking off the 2018/19 DCPA Broadway season. Nominated for nine Tony Awards® including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen with a book by Tony® nominee Steven Levenson, score by Academy Award winners and Tony® nominees Benj Pasek & Justin Paul and directed by four-time Tony® nominee Michael Greif, will play The Buell Theatre. Information regarding on-sale dates and tickets will be announced at a later time.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new American musical about life and the way we live it.

Please be advised that the Denver Center for the Performing Arts - denvercenter.org - will be the ONLY authorized ticket provider for Dear Evan Hansen tickets in Denver. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that the DCPA is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN features scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair design by David BrIan Brown. Music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements are by Tony nominee Alex Lacamoire. The music director is Ben Cohn. Vocal arrangements and additional arrangements are by Justin Paul. Danny Mefford is the choreographer. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting, Lindsay Levine, CSA. Adrienne Campbell-Holt serves as Associate Director.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN had its world premiere at Arena Stage, Washington D.C. and played a record-breaking New York debut at Off-Broadway's Second Stage. Last season, the musical won 'Best Musical' prizes from the Obie Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards and Helen Hayes Awards. Dear Evan Hansen began performances on Broadway November 14, 2016 with an official opening on December 4, 2016 at the Music Box Theatre.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen was released on Atlantic Records in February 2017 with the highest Billboard Chart debut of any Cast Recording in the last 50 years.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN is produced on Broadway by Stacey Mindich, Mickey Liddell, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions, Double Gemini Productions, Fakston Productions, Roy Furman, Harris Karma Productions, On Your Marks Group, Darren Bagert, Roger & William Berlind, Bob Boyett, Colin Callender, Caitlin Clements, Freddy DeMann, Dante di Loreto, Bonnie & Kenneth Feld, FickStern Productions, Eric & Marsi Gardiner, Robert Greenblatt, Jere Harris and Darren DeVerna, The John Gore Organization, Mike Kriak, Arielle Tepper Madover, David Mirvish, Eva Price, Zeilinger Productions, Adam Zotovich, Ambassador Theatre Group, Independent Presenters Network, and the Shubert Organization. Executive Producers are Wendy Orshan and Jeffrey M. Wilson, in association with Arena Stage, Molly Smith and Edgar Dobie, and Second Stage Theatre, Carole Rothman, and Casey Reitz. Jayne Hong and Rachel Weinstein are Associate Producers.

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) is the largest non-profit theatre organization in the nation, presenting Broadway tours and producing theatre, cabaret, musicals, and innovative, multimedia plays. Last season the DCPA engaged with more than 1.2 million visitors, generating a $150 million economic impact in ticket sales alone. Follow the DCPA on social media @DenverCenter and through the Denver Center for the Performing Arts News Center.

The 2018/19 DCPA Broadway season is generously sponsored by BMW of Denver Downtown, UCHealth and United Airlines. Media sponsorship is provided by The Denver Post and CBS4. Denver Center for the Performing Arts is supported in part by the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD).

