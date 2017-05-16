Photo Flash: Jim Parsons Shares Pics From Wedding to Todd Spiewak

After being together for over 14 years, AN ACT OF GOD's Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak finally tied the knot this weekend in New York City. The couple, who kept their relationship private until 2012, were wed in New York City's famous Rainbow Room on Saturday night. Ironically, the wedding comes just after the season finale of THE BIG BANG THEORY, in which Parson's character proposed to Mayim Bialik's character. Yesterday, Parsons turned to Instagram to share photos from the joyous occasion:







In addition to playing 'God' in Broadway's AN ACT OF GOD, Parsons other theater credits include Harvey (Broadway, Roundabout at Studio 54), THE NORMAL HEART (Broadway, Golden Theatre, Theatre World Award nominee), Merton of the Movies (Broadway, Roundabout at Studio 54), The Castle (Manhattan Ensemble Theater), The Countess (San Diego, Globe Theater), The Tempest and As You Like It (Houston Shakespeare Festival).



Television credits include "The Big Bang Theory" (Four-time Emmy winner, Golden Globe Award winner and SAG nominee), "The Normal Heart" (Emmy nominee), "Elf: Buddy's Musical Christmas". Film credits include the upcoming Home (DreamWorks Animation, March 27, 2015), Visions, Wish I Was Here, Garden State and School for Scoundrels.

