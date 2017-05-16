WAITRESS
VIDEO: Sara Bareilles & Cast of WAITRESS Give Surprise Pop-Up Performance on GMA
On this morning's GOOD MORNING AMERICA Sara Bareilles and the the cast of WAITRESS THE MUSICAL surprised the GMA team and crowd with a pop-up performance of the upbeat number 'Opening Up.' Check it out below! As BWW reported last month, Broadway star Betsy Wolfe will join the cast on June 13 in the lead role of expert pie-maker Jenna Hunterson. Sara Bareilles will play her final performance as Jenna on June 11. At left, check out the two 'Jennas' together for the first time!

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street). Based upon the 2007 motion picture written byAdrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus. Waitress will begin its US national tour at Cleveland's Playhouse Square this October.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking CONTEST in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

