Breaking: Idina Menzel Will Return to the New York Stage in Joshua Harmon's SKINTIGHT

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) has just announced that Tony Award winner Idina Menzel as "Jodi Isaac" in the world-premiere production of SKINTIGHT, by Roundabout Underground alumnus Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews, Significant Other), with direction by three-time Obie Award winner Daniel Aukin (Bad Jews). Skintight is Harmon's Roundabout Underground commission. As part of Roundabout's commitment to foster the talent of emerging writers, each Underground playwright is commissioned to write a new play before their Underground play is produced.

Skintight will begin preview performances Off-Broadway on May 31, 2018, and open officially on June 21, 2018 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This will be a limited engagement through August 26, 2018.

Tony Award winner Idina Menzel returns to the New York Theater stage in May 2018, following her Tony nominated performance in If/Then. Menzel makes her Roundabout Theatre Company debut in Skintight; she has been a part of the development process with playwright Joshua Harmon since the first reading in January 2015.

Roundabout reunites writer Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews, Significant Other) and director Daniel Aukin (Bad Jews) for Skintight, a scorching examination of beauty, youth and sex. Reeling from her ex-husband's engagement to a much younger woman, Jodi Isaac (Menzel) turns to her famous fashion-designer dad for support. Instead, she finds him wrapped up in his West Village townhouse with Trey. Who's 20. And not necessarily gay. But probably an adult film star. At least, according to Jodi's son. Who's also 20. And definitely gay. Skintight assays the nature of love, the power of attraction, and the ways in which a superficial culture persists in teaching its children that all that matters is what's on the inside.

Playwright Joshua Harmon's professional debut with the critically acclaimed world premiere of Bad Jews in 2012 was the first Underground play to transfer to the Laura Pels Theatre. Following a sold-out run Off- Broadway, Bad Jews became the third most produced and licensed play in the country and has been performed all over the world, including Germany, Israel and the West End. Harmon's play Significant Other premiered at the Laura Pels Theatre in 2015, and was the second play by an Underground playwright to transfer to Broadway, following Stephen Karam's Tony Award-winning play, The Humans, last season.

Joshua Harmon's Skintight was developed at Roundabout with support from the Laurents/Hatcher Foundation. Skintight is a recipient of an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award.

Tickets for Skintight are first made available to subscribers and donors. Whether you are interested in the best value or VIP experiences, Roundabout has a package option for you. Visit roundabouttheatre.org or call 212- 719-1300 for more info. Sign up for Roundabout's email club at roundabouttheatre.org to be notified when tickets go on sale to the public.

Through the New Play Initiative, Roundabout proves its devotion to the development and production of new works by significant writers and artists. The Roundabout Underground program in particular, provides substantial artistic and financial resources to emerging playwrights to stage their debut productions in New York and on Roundabout's stages. In addition to producing their first play, writers receive a commission for a future play, showing a level of commitment to writers' careers and the future of theatre in New York that is unparalleled. The New Play Initiative has discovered and brought audiences some of the most important new voices in theatre and is dedicated to creating a diverse canon for the future of theatre. To learn more about Roundabout's commitment to the development of new work, visit New Play Initiative.

Roundabout's work with new and emerging playwrights and directors, as well as development of new work, is made possible by Katheryn Patterson and Tom Kempner.

We gratefully acknowledge the Roundabout Leaders for New Works: Alec Baldwin, James Costa and John Archibald, Linda L. D'Onofrio, Peggy and Mark Ellis, Jodi Glucksman, Sylvia Golden, Hess Foundation, Inc., Judith and Douglas Krupp, K. Myers, Laura Pels International Foundation for Theater, Laura S. Rodgers, Seedlings Foundation, Mary Solomon, Lauren and Danny Stein, Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust, Dr. Leonard Tow, and Lori Uddenberg.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

