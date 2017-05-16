VIDEO: Meat Loaf Helps Kick Off BAT OUT OF HELL in Toronto!

Earlier this week, the musical Bat Out of Hell launched its North American debut with a free mini-concert on Toronto's Yonge Street. Mayor John Tory welcomed the cast of the musical, including stars Andrew Polec and Christina Bennington, as well as Meat Loaf himself! Watch below as they give Canada a sneak peek of what's to come!

True to the spirit of the original recording, acknowledged as one of the greatest rock albums of all time and celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2017, Bat Out of Hell THE MUSICAL will be a rock-and-roll dream come true.

BAT OUT OF HELL, with book, music & lyrics by Jim Steinman, will begin performances on October 14, 2017 at Toronto's Ed Mirvish Theatre.

Related Articles