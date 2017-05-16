Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Have 'Special Part' in NBC High School Musical Drama RISE

Looks like NBC's highly anticipated musical drama RISE may wind up to be a MOANA reunion of sorts. According to TV Guide, RISE star Auli'i Cravalho, who voiced the animated title character in the Disney film, revealed at yesterday's NBC Upfront event that HAMILTON creator and MOANA composer Lin-Manuel Miranda will be involved in the new drama series.



"I will let you know that Lin-Manuel had a special part in our show," Cravalho shared. "So, whether or not you'll see him? You'll definitely hear him, and feel his influence." Miranda is not the only HAMILTON connection to the new series. As previously reported, RISE will be co-executive produced by Jeffrey Seller, one of the Tony-winning musical's producers.

Read the article in full HERE

About DRAMA HIGH: From Jason Katims, writer and executive producer of "Friday Night Lights" and "Parenthood," and "Hamilton" producer Jeffrey Seller comes a heartening new drama about finding inspiration in unexpected places. When dedicated teacher and family man Lou Mazzuchelli (Josh Radnor) sheds his own self-doubt and takes over the school's lackluster theater department, he galvanizes not only the faculty and students but the entire working-class town. Inspired by a true story.

The cast includes Josh Radnor, Rosie Perez, Marley Shelton, Auli'i Cravalho, Damon J. Gillespie, Amy Forsyth, Rarmian Newton, Ted Sutherland, Casey Johnson, Taylor Richardson, Joe Tippett and Shirley Rumierk.

Jason Katims will write and executive produce. Mike Cahill will direct and executive produce. Michelle Lee, Jeffrey Seller and Flody Suarez also executive produce. "Rise" is produced by Universal Television, True Jack Productions and Seller Suarez Productions.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles