Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of VENUS

May. 16, 2017  

Signature Theatre presents Venus, written by Residency One playwright Suzan-Lori Parks and directed by Obie Award-winner Lear deBessonet. BroadwayWorld is taking you inside opening night below!

The cast includes Hannah Cabell (The Father), Tony Award nominee John Ellison Conlee(The (curious case of the) Watson Intelligence), Obie Award winner Randy Danson (Love and Information), Adam Green (The Winter's Tale), Birgit Huppuch (The Moors), Obie Award-winner Zainab Jah (Eclipsed), Kevin Mambo (The Color Purple), Patrena Murray(Signature's The Death of the Last Black Man in the Whole Entire World AKA the Negro Book of the Dead), Reynaldo Piniella (Signature's The Death of the Last Black Man in the Whole Entire World AKA the Negro Book of the Dead), Julian Rozzell (Signature's The Death of the Last Black Man in the Whole Entire World AKA the Negro Book of the Dead), and Tony Torn (Latter Days).

Traveling from her home in southern Africa for what she hoped would be a better life, Saartjie Baartman became an unfortunate star on the 19th Century London freak show circuit. This Obie Award-winning play gives vibrant life to the story of Baartman's journey to London, her rise to fame as the "Hottentot Venus," and her eventual relationship with a French scientist. Inspired by the true story of Baartman, Venus is a tragic-carnival, an intense and devastating journey honoring the life of Baartman and examining the way we live and love today.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of VENUS
Quiara Alegria Hudes, Alia Jones-Harvey

Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of VENUS
Quiara Alegria Hudes, Alia Jones-Harvey Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of VENUS
Lileana Blain-Cruz, Daniel J. Watts Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of VENUS
Lileana Blain-Cruz, Daniel J. Watts Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of VENUS
Suzan-Lori Parks, Daniel J. Watts, Lileana Blain-Cruz Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of VENUS
Suzan-Lori Parks, Daniel J. Watts, Lileana Blain-Cruz Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of VENUS
Ruben Santiago-Hudson Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of VENUS
Ruben Santiago-Hudson Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of VENUS
John Ellison Conlee Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of VENUS
John Ellison Conlee Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of VENUS
Celia Keenan-Bolger, John Ellison Conlee Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of VENUS
Celia Keenan-Bolger, John Ellison Conlee Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of VENUS
Tony Torn Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of VENUS
Tony Torn Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of VENUS
Adam Green Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of VENUS
Adam Green Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of VENUS
Julian Rozzell Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of VENUS
Julian Rozzell Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of VENUS
Kevin Mambo Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of VENUS
Kevin Mambo Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of VENUS
Lear deBessonet Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of VENUS
Lear deBessonet Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of VENUS
Randy Danson Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of VENUS
Randy Danson Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of VENUS
Reynaldo Piniella Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of VENUS
Reynaldo Piniella Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of VENUS
Patrena Murray Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of VENUS
Patrena Murray Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of VENUS
Suzan-Lori Parks, Lear deBessonet Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of VENUS
Suzan-Lori Parks, Lear deBessonet Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of VENUS
Suzan-Lori Parks Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of VENUS
Suzan-Lori Parks Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of VENUS
Zainab Jah Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of VENUS
Zainab Jah Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of VENUS
Suzan-Lori Parks, Zainab Jah Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of VENUS
Suzan-Lori Parks, Zainab Jah Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of VENUS
Hannah Cabell Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of VENUS
Hannah Cabell Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of VENUS
Birgit Huppuch Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of VENUS
Birgit Huppuch Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of VENUS
Hannah Cabell, Reynaldo Piniella, Patrena Murray, Randy Danson, Adam Green, Tony Torn, Suzan-Lori Parks, Zainab Jah, Lear deBessonet, Kevin Mambo, Julian Rozzell, Birgit Huppuch, John Ellison Conlee

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Jennifer Broski

Jennifer Broski Jennifer was given her first camera at the age of eight, and has had one in her hand ever since. For the duration of her (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of VENUS
  • Photo Coverage: A BRONX TALE Celebrates Cast Recording Release with CD Signing
  • Photo Coverage: Creative Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception!
  • Photo Coverage: The Outstanding Acting Nominees Pose at the Drama Desk Awards Reception!
  • Photo Coverage: Theatres Around the World Will Celebrate Leonard Bernstein at 100
  • Photo Coverage: Inside Signature Theatre's Gala, Honoring Suzan-Lori Parks and Delta Air Lines

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com