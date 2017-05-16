BWW Morning Brief May 16th, 2017 - New Dramatists Luncheon, SECRET and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Caryn Robbins - May 15, 2017

Today, BWW had the opportunity to speak with Dana Walden, Chairmen & CEO of FOX Television Group about the upcoming live broadcast.. (more...)

2) Here They Go Again! Corbin Bleu, Dove Cameron and Lea DeLaria Join MAMMA MIA! at the Hollywood Bowl

by BWW News Desk - May 15, 2017

Here they go again! Additional casting has been announced for the Hollywood Bowl's upcoming production of Mamma Mia!, Friday, July 28, at 8 PM, Saturday, July 29, at 8 PM and Sunday, July 30, at 7:30 PM. The new cast members are Corbin Bleu as Sky, Dove Cameron as Sophie, Lea DeLaria as Rosie, and Jennifer Nettles as Donna. The production also stars previously announced Jamie Camil as Sam.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: WILL & GRACE Stars Channel SUNSET BOULEVARD in Musical Trailer for NBC Revival!

by TV News Desk - May 15, 2017

A musical trailer for NBC's WILL AND GRACE reboot was shared at this morning's Upfront Presentation held at New York City's at Radio City Music Hall. Check it out below!. (more...)

4) DVR Alert: Cast of Broadway's COME FROM AWAY to Perform on NBC's LATE NIGHT

by TV News Desk - May 15, 2017

BWW has just learned that the cast of the Tony-nominated musical COME FROM AWAY will perform on NBC's LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS on Monday, May 22nd. Kyle Chandler and Michaela Watkins are also scheduled to appear on the show.. (more...)

5) Exclusive Video: Get A First Look At Stratford's GUYS AND DOLLS

by Alan Henry - May 15, 2017

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at The Stratford Festival's production of GUYS AND DOLLS directed by Donna Feore. Check out the extended 'Crapshooters' dance sequence below, featuring a 19 piece orchestra playing the 1992 Broadway revival orchestrations for the first time ever since that production.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- The New Dramatists honor INDECENT's Daryl Roth & Paula Vogel at their spring luncheon!

- The 2017 Off Broadway Alliance Award winners will be announced today.

- MTC's COST OF LIVING begins tonight at City Center...

- And illusionist Derren Brown's SECRET opens tonight Off-Broadway!

BWW Exclusive: We received exclusive details on a starry reading of ME AND THE GIRLS at Roundabout...

#GivingTuesday: WAITRESS has teamed up with Broadway Brews to create a new cream ale to support The Adrienne Shelly Foundation...

What we're geeking out over: Randy Rainbow's latest Trump parody video featuring Kermit the Frog!

What we're watching: Check out highlights from Glenn Slater's new musical BEATSVILLE, currently playing Asolo Rep!

Social Butterfly: Alice Ripley killed it with the hat/shades combo at last night's NYTW gala!

