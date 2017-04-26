INDECENT, SWEENEY TODD, SPAMILTON, Harvey Fierstein and More Among 2017 Off Broadway Alliance Award Nominees
The Off Broadway Alliance, the organization of Off Broadway producers, theaters, general managers, press agents, and marketing professionals, has announced the nominees for the 7th Annual Off Broadway Alliance Awards, honoring commercial and not-for-profit productions that opened Off Broadway during the 2016-2017 season.
Awards will be presented in seven competitive categories: Best New Musical, Best New Play, Best Musical Revival, Best Play Revival, Best Unique Theatrical Experience, Best Solo Performance, and Best Family Show. Winners in all categories will be selected by secret ballot by members of the awards committee of the Off Broadway Alliance.
In addition to the competitive awards, six Off Broadway Alliance Legend of Off Broadway Awards are being presented for sustained achievement in the world of Off Broadway. The 2017 Legend of Off Broadway recipients are Harvey Fierstein, Athol Fugard, Israel Horowitz, Charlotte Moore, Estelle Parsons, and Paula Vogel. The 2017 Off Broadway Alliance Hall of Fame Award will be presented posthumously to Signature Theatre founder James Houghton.
Winners will be announced on May 16th. A complete list of nominees follows.
NOMINEES AND HONORARY AWARD RECIPIENTS
2017 OFF BROADWAY ALLIANCE AWARDS
Best New Musical
THE BAND'S VISIT
ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME
HADESTOWN
OTHELLO: THE REMIX
THE VIEW UPSTAIRS
Best New Play
CHURCH AND STATE
DANIEL'S HUSBAND
INDECENT
SKELETON CREW
SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS
THE WOLVES
Best Musical Revival
FINIAN'S RAINBOW
THE GOLDEN BRIDE
PACIFIC OVERTURES
SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET
SWEET CHARITY
Best Play Revival
THE DEATH OF THE LAST BLACK MAN IN THE WHOLE ENTIRE WORLD AKA THE NEGRO BOOK OF THE DEAD
THE EMPEROR JONES
THE HAIRY APE
OTHELLO
PICNIC
Best Unique Theatrical Experience
HER OPPONENT
PUFFS
SPAMILTON
TAYLOR MAC - A 24-DECADE HISTORY OF POPULAR MUSIC
VANITY FAIR
Best Solo Performance
Chris Gethard, CAREER SUICIDE
Marin Ireland, ON THE EXHALE
Sarah Jones, SELL/BUY/DATE
Joe Morton, TURN ME LOOSE
Anna Deveare Smith, NOTES FROM THE FIELD
Best Family Show
1001 NIGHTS: A LOVE STORY ABOUT Loving STORIES
THE COMMEDIA CINDERELLA
LOVE THAT DOG
PIP'S ISLAND
WONDERLAND: ALICE'S ROCK & ROLL ADVENTURE
Legend of Off Broadway Honorees
Israel Horowitz
Hall of Fame Award
Some past winners of the top awards bestowed by The Off Broadway Alliance include HAMILTON, FUN HOME, VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE, FREUD'S LAST SESSION, BUYER & CELLAR, and SILENCE! THE MUSICAL.
