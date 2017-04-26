INDECENT, SWEENEY TODD, SPAMILTON, Harvey Fierstein and More Among 2017 Off Broadway Alliance Award Nominees

The Off Broadway Alliance, the organization of Off Broadway producers, theaters, general managers, press agents, and marketing professionals, has announced the nominees for the 7th Annual Off Broadway Alliance Awards, honoring commercial and not-for-profit productions that opened Off Broadway during the 2016-2017 season.

Awards will be presented in seven competitive categories: Best New Musical, Best New Play, Best Musical Revival, Best Play Revival, Best Unique Theatrical Experience, Best Solo Performance, and Best Family Show. Winners in all categories will be selected by secret ballot by members of the awards committee of the Off Broadway Alliance.

In addition to the competitive awards, six Off Broadway Alliance Legend of Off Broadway Awards are being presented for sustained achievement in the world of Off Broadway. The 2017 Legend of Off Broadway recipients are Harvey Fierstein, Athol Fugard, Israel Horowitz, Charlotte Moore, Estelle Parsons, and Paula Vogel. The 2017 Off Broadway Alliance Hall of Fame Award will be presented posthumously to Signature Theatre founder James Houghton.

Winners will be announced on May 16th. A complete list of nominees follows.

NOMINEES AND HONORARY AWARD RECIPIENTS

2017 OFF BROADWAY ALLIANCE AWARDS

Best New Musical

THE BAND'S VISIT

ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME

HADESTOWN

OTHELLO: THE REMIX

THE VIEW UPSTAIRS

Best New Play

CHURCH AND STATE

DANIEL'S HUSBAND

INDECENT

SKELETON CREW

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS

THE WOLVES

Best Musical Revival

FINIAN'S RAINBOW

THE GOLDEN BRIDE

PACIFIC OVERTURES

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET

SWEET CHARITY

Best Play Revival

THE DEATH OF THE LAST BLACK MAN IN THE WHOLE ENTIRE WORLD AKA THE NEGRO BOOK OF THE DEAD

THE EMPEROR JONES

THE HAIRY APE

OTHELLO

PICNIC

Best Unique Theatrical Experience

HER OPPONENT

PUFFS

SPAMILTON

TAYLOR MAC - A 24-DECADE HISTORY OF POPULAR MUSIC

VANITY FAIR

Best Solo Performance

Chris Gethard, CAREER SUICIDE

Marin Ireland, ON THE EXHALE

Sarah Jones, SELL/BUY/DATE

Joe Morton, TURN ME LOOSE

Anna Deveare Smith, NOTES FROM THE FIELD

Best Family Show

1001 NIGHTS: A LOVE STORY ABOUT Loving STORIES

THE COMMEDIA CINDERELLA

LOVE THAT DOG

PIP'S ISLAND

WONDERLAND: ALICE'S ROCK & ROLL ADVENTURE

Legend of Off Broadway Honorees

Harvey Fierstein

Athol Fugard

Israel Horowitz

Charlotte Moore

Estelle Parsons

Paula Vogel

Hall of Fame Award

James Houghton

Some past winners of the top awards bestowed by The Off Broadway Alliance include HAMILTON, FUN HOME, VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE, FREUD'S LAST SESSION, BUYER & CELLAR, and SILENCE! THE MUSICAL.

The Off Broadway Alliance is a non-profit corporation organized by theater professionals dedicated to supporting, promoting and encouraging the production of Off Broadway theater and to making live theater increasingly accessible to new and diverse audiences. The Alliance holds monthly meetings and membership is open to everyone in the Off Broadway theater community.

Among its initiatives, The Off Broadway Alliance sponsors 20at20, the event that runs twice a year for 20 days and lets theatergoers purchase $20 tickets to dozens of Off Broadway shows 20 minutes before curtain. It also produces a free Seminar Series focusing on the culture, business and history of Off Broadway featuring major players from the Off Broadway scene. The Alliance operates the OBA Mentorship Program, which provides new producers with guidance and direction from Off Broadway veterans. And the Alliance created the Off Broadway Economic Impact Report, which outlines Off Broadway's over $500 million annual impact on the economy of the City of New York.

For more information, visit www.OffBroadwayAlliance.com.

