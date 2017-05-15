DVR Alert: Cast of Broadway's COME FROM AWAY to Perform on NBC's LATE NIGHT
BWW has just learned that the cast of the Tony-nominated musical Come From Away will perform on NBC's LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers on Monday, May 22nd. Kyle Chandler and Michaela Watkins are also scheduled to appear on the show. BWW will bring you video of the performance as soon as it becomes available!
COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking new musical that played record-breaking engagements in La Jolla and Seattle. Written by Canadians Irene Sankoff and David Hein, is helmed by Tony-nominated director Christopher Ashley. The musical officially opened at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on Sunday, March 12, 2017.
In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland. The locals opened their hearts and homes, hosting this international community of strangers- spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.
Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy