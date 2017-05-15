Exclusive Video: Get A First Look At Stratford's GUYS AND DOLLS

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at The Stratford Festival's production of GUYS AND DOLLS directed and choreographed by Donna Feore. Check out the extended "Crapshooters" dance sequence below, featuring a 19 piece orchestra playing the 1992 Broadway revival orchestrations for the first time ever since that production.

The show runs at the Festival Theatre until October 29.

Hailed as the perfect show, Guys and Dolls features four of musical theatre's most coveted roles. Good old reliable Nathan (Detroit) will be played by Sean Arbuckle, and Miss Adelaide, the "average unmarried female," by Blythe Wilson. Evan Buliung, as Sky Masterson, will be winging it to Havana with Alexis Gordon's Sarah Brown, hoping to make her go "ding, dong, ding, dong, ding."

They'll be joined by Lisa Horner as General Matilda B. Cartwright, Laurie Murdoch as Arvide Abernathy, and Steve Ross as Nicely-Nicely Johnson.

Also in the cast are Eric Abel, Gabriel Antonacci, Matthew Armet, Alex Black, Devon Michael Brown, Stephen Cota, Colton Curtis, Beau Dixon, Alexandra Herzog, Bonnie Jordan, John Kirkpatrick, Heather Kosik, Bethany Kovarik, Krista Leis, Jordan Mah, Lily McEvenue, Chad McFadden, Marcus Nance, Nicholas Nesbitt, Trevor Patt, Glynis Ranney, Sayer Roberts, Brad Rudy, Cynthia Smithers, Natasha Strilchuk and Mark Uhre.

For tickets and more, visit stratfordfestival.ca.

Related Articles