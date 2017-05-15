Here They Go Again! Corbin Bleu, Dove Cameron and Lea DeLaria Join MAMMA MIA! at the Hollywood Bowl

Here they go again! Additional casting has been announced for the Hollywood Bowl's upcoming production of Mamma Mia!, Friday, July 28, at 8 PM, Saturday, July 29, at 8 PM and Sunday, July 30, at 7:30 PM. The new cast members are Corbin Bleu as Sky, Dove Cameron as Sophie, Lea DeLaria as Rosie, and Jennifer Nettles as Donna. The production also stars previously announced Jamie Camil as Sam.

Mamma Mia! will be directed and choreographed by three-time Tony Award-winner Kathleen Marshall and conducted by David Holcenberg. Filled with ABBA's timeless songs, Mamma Mia! features music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and some songs with Stig Anderson, with book by Catherine Johnson. Mamma Mia! was originally conceived by Judy Craymer. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Mamma Mia! will have three performances at the Hollywood Bowl this summer - Friday, July 28, at 8 PM, Saturday, July 29, at 8 PM and Sunday, July 30, at 7:30 PM, with single tickets on sale Saturday, May 6.

Corbin Bleu comes from an extensive background in film, television and the theater. He is probably best known for the Emmy Award-winning High School Musical franchise. Bleu partnered with Karina Smirnoff on the seventeenth season of Dancing with the Stars, placing a close second. His Broadway credits include Ted in Holiday Inn: The New Irving Berlin Musical and Jesus in the revival of Godspell, which followed his rave reviews as Usnavi in In the Heights. Another stage highlight was appearing in Hairspray at the Hollywood Bowl as Seaweed opposite Harvey Fierstein and Marrisa Jaret Winokur.

Dove Cameron is best known for playing the dual role as both title characters in Disney's Liv and Maddie for four seasons, as well as starring in Disney's Descendants as Mal, Maleficent's daughter; she will reprise that role in Descendants 2, which is set to premiere on July 21 simultaneously on ABC, Freeform, Lifetime, Disney XD and Disney Channel. Dove also appeared on NBC's Hairspray Live!, as Amber von Tussle, and has made guest appearances on a wide variety of shows, including Showtime's Shameless, ABC's Malibu Country, Disney XD's Ultimate Spider-Man and CBS's The Mentalist.

Lea DeLaria currently appears as Big Boo on the hit Netflix show, Orange is the New Black. The role has garnered her three SAG Awards. Her other TV credits include Showtime's Californication, Comedy Central's Broad City, CBC's Baroness Von Sketch, NBC's Law & Order: SVU, Will and Grace and Friends. Selected film credits include The First Wives Club, Dear Dumb Diary, and Edge of Seventeen, along with Pixar's upcoming Cars 3. DeLaria appeared on Broadway as Eddie/Dr. Scott in The Rocky Horror Show and as Hildy in the Public Theatre's On the Town (Obie, Theatre World Awards). Lea has five records on the Warner Jazz and Classics label; her sixth, House of David, was released in 2015.

Grammy-Award winning country superstar Jennifer Nettles made her Broadway debut in 2015 as Roxie Hart in Chicago and joined the cast of the NBC Dolly Parton television biopic, Coat of Many Colors. As the lead singer of Sugarland, Nettles and the band earned eight #1 singles, over 22 million in worldwide sales and racked up numerous awards from the Grammys, American Music Awards, the Academy of Country Music, the Country Music Association and the SMT Music Awards. Nettles has won five ASCAP awards, as well as ACM and CMA Awards. She has performed with Beyoncé, Bon Jovi, Idina Menzel, John Legend, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and Rihanna, among others.

Golden Globe, Critics' Choice, Teen Choice nominee, Imagen Award winner and Broadway actor Jaime Camil, of CW's Jane the Virgin, wrapped a two-month run on Broadway starring as "Billy Flynn" in Chicago last summer. He has also appeared on stage in West Side Story, Hook, Aladdin, El diluvio que viene and the Broadway-bound musical The Mambo Kings. He began his career as a singer, performing alongside Cuban icons Amaury Gutierrez and Pancho Cespedes, before going on to star in the mega hit telenovelas Mi Eres Tu and La Fea Mas Bella in his native Mexico. He has starred in award-winning films including Pulling Strings, 200 Cartas (alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda) and 7 Dias, which earned him Best Supporting Actor honors from the Premios ACE and the Mexican Cinema Journalists. Camil's career continued to skyrocket following star turns in the gender-bending comedy Por Ella Soy Eva and the fish-out-of-water romp Que Pobres Tan Ricos. He has recorded four platinum-selling albums.

Director and choreographer Kathleen Marshall is one of Broadway's most celebrated artists. Honored numerous times for her work on stage and screen, she has won three Tony Awards (with six more nominations) and two Drama Desk Awards (four additional nominations). Marshall has also been nominated for both an Olivier and an Emmy.

On Broadway, Marshall directed and choreographed In Transit (2016), Nice Work if You Can Get It (2012), Anything Goes (2011 revival with Sutton Foster), Grease (2007 revival), Pajama Game (2006 revival with Harry Connick, Jr.), Wonderful Town (2003 revival), Little Shop of Horrors (2003), Follies (2001), Ring Round the Moon (1999), 1776 (1997), and Swinging on a Star (1995). She collaborated with her brother, Rob Marshall, on direction and choreography for Kiss of the Spider Woman (1993 with Chita Rivera), She Loves Me (2003 revival), Damn Yankees (1994), Victor/Victoria (1995 with Julie Andrews) and Seussical (2000).

As Artistic Director of "Encores" at Lincoln Center in New York City, Marshall staged musical revivals from 1996 through 2000. Marshall choreographed The Boys from Syracuse, Li'l Abner and Call Me Madam. In addition, she directed and choreographed Babes in Arms and Wonderful Town (transferred to Broadway). Her off-Broadway credits include Applause, Girls, 70, Two Gentlemen of Verona, House of Flowers, Carnival, Hair, Saturday Night, Violet, and Du Barry was a Lady.

Conductor David Holcenberg is currently serving as music director of the Tony-nominated musical Groundhog Day on Broadway. His past Broadway shows as music director have included Mamma Mia!, Seussical, Titanic and Show Boat. David also music directed the Los Angeles production of Ragtime (L.A. Drama Critics Award), The Phantom of the Opera in Toronto and the Lincoln Center productions of Dessa Rose and The Glorious Ones. His show Bingo, written with Michael Heitzman and Ilene Reid, is currently playing around the country. David is currently the associate music supervisor for Mamma Mia! in North America.

Mamma Mia! is the 2001 international phenomenon about a young woman's plot to uncover the identity of her father among three of her mother's former loves, all invited to her wedding on a Greek island. Filled with ABBA's timeless songs, including "Dancing Queen" and "Voulez Vous" - Mamma Mia! will have you singing, dancing and having the time of your life!

Subscriptions and single tickets for performances during the Hollywood Bowl 2017 summer season are available at www.HollywoodBowl.com, or via credit card phone order at 323.850.2000, and in person from Saturday May 6 at the Hollywood Bowl Box Office. For further details or questions, call 323.850.2000from 10am - 6pm daily, or visit www.LAPhil.com.

The recent history of Broadway musicals at the Hollywood Bowl is nothing short of spectacular, including A Chorus Line starring Mario Lopez, Krysta Rodriguez and Ross Lynch, directed and choreographed by Baayork Lee; Spamalotstarring Craig Robinson, Christian Slater, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Warwick Davis and Eric Idle; Hair starring Kristen Bell, Hunter Parrish, Beverly D'Angelo, Benjamin Walker and Amber Riley, directed by Adam Shankman; Chicagostarring Ashlee Simpson, Drew Carey, Lucy Lawless and Stephen Moyer, directed by Brooke Shields; The Producers starring Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Rebecca Romijn and Dane Cook, directed and choreographed by Susan Stroman; Hairspray starring Harvey Fierstein, Drew Carey, John Stamos and Nick Jonas, directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell; and Rent starring Vanessa Hudgens, Nicole Scherzinger and Wayne Brady, directed by Neil Patrick Harris.

One of the largest natural amphitheaters in the world, with a seating capacity of nearly 18,000, the Hollywood Bowl has been the summer home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic since its official opening in 1922, and plays host to the finest artists from all genres of music, offering something for everyone. It remains one of the best deals anywhere in Los Angeles; to this day, $1 buys a seat at the top of the Bowl for many classical and jazz performances. In February 2017, the Hollywood Bowl was named Best Major Outdoor Concert Venue for the thirteenth year in a row at the 28th Annual Pollstar Awards. For millions of music lovers across Southern California, the Hollywood Bowl is synonymous with summer.

