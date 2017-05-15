Exclusive: Alan Cumming, Lesli Margherita, and More Lead ME AND THE GIRLS Reading at Roundabout

BroadwayWorld has exclusively learned that Roundabout Theatre Company produced a reading of ME AND THE GIRLS with music and lyrics by Noel Coward, book and direction by Douglas Carter Beane, from a short story by Noel Coward last week at Pearl Studios.

The reading included Alan Cumming as George Banks, Cory Michael Smith as Ron, Lesli Margherita as Mavis.

The reading also included Sam Underwood as Harry, Sheridan Mouawad as Sister Domonique, Mara Davi as Peg, Olivia Phillip as Lilly-Mae, Jeanna de Waal as Beryl, Betsy Struxness as Rebecca, Nikka Graff Lanzarone as Sally, Preston Sadleir as First Orderly, and Jordan Dean as Second Orderly.

As with all readings, no word yet on future plans, productions, casts or, well... anything else! We do hear though that it was very well received by those in attendance.

Through the New Play Initiative, Roundabout is devoted to the development and production of new works. The Roundabout Underground program in particular, provides substantial artistic and financial resources to emerging playwrights to stage their debut productions in New York and on Roundabout's stages. In addition to producing their first play, writers receive a commission for a future play, showing a level of commitment to writers' careers and the future of theatre in New York that is unparalleled. Roundabout's New Play Initiative cultivates new work by gifted playwrights at all stages of their careers through a three-pronged approach consisting of commissioning new works; developmental readings and workshops; and productions of new works through the Roundabout Underground program and main stage productions. To date, Roundabout has commissioned over 40 playwrights, conducted hundreds of developmental readings and workshops and produced 12 Roundabout Underground productions.

