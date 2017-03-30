BWW Morning Brief March 30th, 2017 - THE HAIRY APE at the Armory and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by TV News Desk - March 29, 2017

On last night's LATE LATE SHOW, James Corden and Kristen Bell set out to perform a beautiful duet of Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes's 'Up Where We Belong' but things are thrown when the planned aerial element of the song doesn't go as planned.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: On This Day, March 29- NEWSIES Seize the Day on Opening Night

by Stage Tube - March 29, 2017

On this day in 2012, the cult hit film turned stage musical phenomenon, Newsies, based opened on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre. . (more...)

3) 'Over The Rainbow', THE WIZ Among Titles Added to National Recording Registry

by Caryn Robbins - March 29, 2017

Judy Garland's 'Over the Rainbow' Barbra Streisand's 'People' and the original cast album of Broadway's THE WIZ are among the 25 titles which will be preserved by the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry for 2016.. (more...)

4) BANDSTAND Announces Rush Policy

by BWW News Desk - March 29, 2017

The producers have just announced a rush policy for the brand new musical Bandstand, directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) with music by Richard Oberacker and a book and lyrics by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker.. (more...)

5) BWW Review: John Leguizamo Brushes Up On LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS

by Michael Dale - March 29, 2017

It's no secret to theatregoer's that the frenetically paced, multi-character solo plays by Obie-winner John Leguizamo have provided far more insight into Latin-American history and culture than can be found in most American school textbooks.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- The Public's free, Cuban-inspired Mobile Unit TWELFTH NIGHT hits the boroughs today.

- Kelli O'Hara and Danny Burstein headline MasterVoices' Spring Benefit this evening...

- And THE HAIRY APE, starring Bobby Cannavale, opens tonight at Park Avenue Armory!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our 2017 awards season calendar with major dates for all of this year's honors and more!

#ThrowbackThursday: Watch the trailer for the 1971 film adaptation of Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, now headed to Hartford Stage!

Set Your DVR... for Idina Menzel and Rachel Bloom on LIVE WITH KELLY this morning!

What we're geeking out over: The upcoming BEETLEJUICE musical, set for a reading this spring!

What we're listening to: Barbra Streisand's rendition of "People" from FUNNY GIRL, to be preserved by the National Recording Registry...

What we're watching: THE IMBIBLE creator's new web series BROADWAY BARTENDER, debuting tonight!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

