VIDEO: THE IMBIBLE Creator to Launch BROADWAY BARTENDER Series with Cast of SCHOOL OF ROCK; Watch the Trailer!

Mar. 29, 2017  

Broadway Bartender is a brand new weekly video webcast hosted by Anthony Caporale, the creator and star of The Imbible: A Spirited History of Drinking, currently in an open-ended run at New World Stages. The series will launch tomorrow night, March 30, at 10PM EST on BeTerrific.com, featuring guests from Broadway's SCHOOL OF ROCK. Watch a promo for the show below!

In each episode, Anthony will be hosting a guest from the theatre community behind the bar, where he will be teaching them how to make a cocktail. Meanwhile, they will talk Broadway, Off-Broadway, restaurants, gossip, career, New York, you name it! Imagine the "Talk Stoop" of the Theatre and Restaurant District, but with a dash of bitters and a twist.

Anthony's paradigm has always been that drink is an expression of our history and culture, and that the beverages we imbibe together are a part of the experiences we create. The bar then becomes not just a place for drinking, but one where we come together, where we share ideas, and where we celebrate community. With all of its glamour, excitement, energy, and edge, our community is exactly what we look to celebrate with Broadway Bartender.

Following this week's launch, BROADWAY BARTENDER will be rolling out episodes weekly, with appearances from the cast members of AVENUE Q, CATS, GAZILLION BUBBLES SHOW and SUNSET BOULEVARD, to name a few!

