VIDEO: Kristen Bell & James Corden's Aerial Duet Is An Epic Fail on LATE LATE SHOW

On last night's LATE LATE SHOW, James Corden and Kristen Bell set out to perform a beautiful duet of Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes's "Up Where We Belong" but things are thrown when the planned aerial element of the song doesn't go as planned. Check out the video below!

Kristen Bell made her Broadway debut as Becky Thatcher in The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and starred in the Broadway revival of The Crucible the following year. In 2004, she had a supporting role in the film Spartan and received praise for her first leading performance in Gracie's Choice.

Bell gained critical acclaim for her first major role as the title character in the teen noir drama television series Veronica Mars (2004-07). For her performance she was awarded a Saturn Award for Best Actress on Television. She reprised the eponymous role in the 2014 film continuation of the series. During her time on Veronica Mars, Bell appeared as Mary Lane in the film Reefer Madness: The Movie Musical (2005), a reprise of the role she had played in the New York musical upon which the film was based. In 2007, Bell joined the cast of the sci-fi series Heroes, playing the character Elle Bishop, for which she was nominated for a Saturn Award.

In 2008, she had her breakout film role as the title character in Forgetting Sarah Marshall. She has since appeared in a number of comedy films, such as Couples Retreat (2009), When in ROME (2010), You Again (2010), and The Boss (2016). Bell garnered further recognition for voicing Princess Anna in the Disney film Frozen (2013), the short film Frozen Fever (2015), and the upcoming Frozen 2. She also starred as the female lead on the Showtime series House of Lies. Since 2016, she has starred in the main role of Eleanor Shellstrop on the NBC comedy series The Good Place.

Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS

