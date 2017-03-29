And the Winner Is... BroadwayWorld's 2017 Theater Awards Season Calendar - All You Need to Know!

Click Here for More Articles on AWARDS SEASON

The 2017 theatre awards season is quickly approaching, and keeping track of all of the important dates for the many ceremonies and their corresponding nomination announcements is no easy feat. Stay up to date on all the need-to-know facts with BroadwayWorld's Awards Season Calendar below!

71ST ANNUAL TONY AWARDS



Nominations: May 2, 8:30am EST

Ceremony: June 11, 8pm EST at Radio City Music Hall

Broadcast Live on CBS (delayed PT)

Host- TBA

62ND ANNUAL DRAMA DESK AWARDS

Nominations: April 27, 10am EST at Feinstein's/54 Below

Announced by Laura Benanti and Javier Muñoz

Ceremony: June 4, 8pm EST at Town Hall

Host- Michael Urie

83RD ANNUAL DRAMA LEAGUE AWARDS

Nominations: April 19, 11am EST at Sardi's

(Live streamed here at BroadwayWorld)

Ceremony: May 19, 11:30am at the Marriott Marquis

Host- TBA

Special honorees- Bill Berloni (Unique Contribution to the Theater Award, Michael Greif (Founders Award)



67TH ANNUAL OUTER CRITICS CIRCLE AWARDS

Nominations: April 25, 11am EST at the Algonquin Hotel

(Live streamed here at BroadwayWorld)

Ceremony: May 25, 3pm at Sardi's

(Winners announced publicly on May 8)



32ND ANNUAL Lucille Lortel AWARDS



Nominations: April 4

Ceremony: May 7, 7pm EST at NYU Skirball Center

Host- Taran Killam

Special Awards- William Ivey Long, Lynn Nottage, and Harold Wolpert



62ND ANNUAL OBIE AWARDS

Ceremony: TBA

Host- TBA



73RD ANNUAL THEATRE WORLD AWARDS

Ceremony: June 5, 7pm, venue TBA

Host- Peter Filichia

Don't forget to participate in:

2017 BROADWAYWORLD.COM AWARDS



Open- May 1

Close- May 31

2017 AWARDS CALENDAR AT A GLANCE:



April 4- Lucille Lortel AWARDS Nominations

April 19- DRAMA LEAGUE AWARDS Nominations

April 25- OUTER CRITICS CIRCLE AWARDS Nominations

April 27- DRAMA DESK AWARDS Nominations

May 1- BROADWAYWORLD Awards Open

May 2- TONY AWARDS Nominations

May 7- Lucille Lortel AWARDS Ceremony

May 8- OUTER CRITICS CIRCLE AWARDS Winners Announced

May 19- DRAMA LEAGUE AWARDS Ceremony

May 25- OUTER CRITICS CIRCLE AWARDS Ceremony

May 31- BROADWAYWORLD AWARDS Close

June 4- DRAMA DESK AWARDS Ceremony

June 5- THEATRE WORLD AWARDS Ceremony

June 11- TONY AWARDS Ceremony

