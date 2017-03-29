VIDEO: On This Day, March 29- NEWSIES Seize the Day on Opening Night

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 2012, the cult hit film turned stage musical phenomenon, Newsies, based opened on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre.

Starring Jeremy Jordan as "Jack Kelly" the original Broadway cast included Kara Lindsay as "Katherine," Ben Fankhauser as "Davey" and Andrew Keenan-Bolger as "Crutchie."

The musical took home two Tony Awards for Best Choreography and Best Score. It closed on August 24, 2014, having played 1,005 performances

Since opening on Broadway in 2011, the story of revolting newsboys at the turn of the century has played 1,711 performances between Broadway and the North American tour, to more than 2.5 million audience members in 65 cities across the country, concluding its run at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre last fall where it was captured live on stage for a record-breaking cinema event.

Re-live all the magic of opening night and see some behind the scenes action in this retrospective video, hosted by Andrew Keenan Bolger.

