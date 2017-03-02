BWW Morning Brief March 2nd, 2017 - SIGNIFICANT OTHER Opens and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Caryn Robbins - March 01, 2017

This season's exciting new cast of DANCING WITH THE STARS was revealed live this morning, exclusively on ABC's 'Good Morning America'. . (more...)

2) VIDEO: Belle Gets an Uninviting Dinner Invitation in New BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Clip!

by Movies News Desk - March 01, 2017

Today, Yahoo Movies has shared an exclusive clip from Disney's upcoming (and highly anticipated) BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens. In this exclusive clip, the Beast (Dan Stevens) attempts to invite Belle (Emma Watson) to dinner, unaware that she is plotting an escape from her room.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: The Heat is On in Saigon! MISS SAIGON Gives a Look Inside the Sitzprobe

by BWW News Desk - March 01, 2017

As the cast and crew of MISS SAIGON prepare for their return to Broadway, the most memorable of these preparations in the sitzprobe. Take a look inside the thrilling first time the cast and orchestra come together in the video below!. (more...)

4) Broadway Records Announces the Return of Micky Dolenz: A LITTLE BIT OF BROADWAY, A LITTLE BIT OF ROCK N' ROLL at Feinstein's/54 Below

by BWW News Desk - March 01, 2017

Broadway Records has announced that "Micky Dolenz: A Little Bit Broadway, A Little Bit Rock & Roll - LIVE at Feinstein's/54 Below" is back by popular demand for a return engagement.. (more...)

5) FANCY Musical, Inspired by Reba McEntire, Gets NYC Lab

by BWW News Desk - March 01, 2017

Margot Astrachan and The Peccadillo Theater Company will present a developmental lab presentation of FANCY, a new musical, on Thursday, March 16 at 4PM and Friday March 17 at 11AM and 3PM at The Westside Theatre, downstairs (407 West 43rd Street).. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet: Joshua Harmon's SIGNIFICANT OTHER opens tonight on Broadway!

BWW Exclusive: Go inside the press meet & greet for Broadway's THE LITTLE FOXES, starring Laura Linney and Cynthia Nixon!

#ThrowbackThursday: In honor of SIGNIFICANT OTHER's official Broadway bow, take a look back at the show's debut Off-Broadway...

Gideon Glick, Lindsay Mendez and Carra Patterson

in SIGNIFICANT OTHER Off-Broadway.

Photo by Joan Marcus

What we're geeking out over: That the writers of "Video Killed the Radio Star" are working on a new musical - check out a just-released revamp of the song below!

What we're reading (or being read): Stage and screen stars reading the Mozambican children's book MR. RABBIT AND THE WELL for National Read Across America Day!

What we're watching: Jonathan Groff in the trailer for the new Netflix original series MINDHUNTER!

Social Butterfly: When Pasek & Paul's gifs are on point...