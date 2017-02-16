See SIGNIFICANT OTHER with Your BFF on Opening Night; Rush Policy Set!

Producers of Significant Other, the new American play by playwright Joshua Harmon(Bad Jews) and directed by Trip Cullman (Yen, Six Degrees of Separation), have announced a general rush policy.

A limited number of $35 rush tickets for Significant Other will now be available for purchase in-person at the Booth Theatre box office (222 West 45th St.) beginning at 10am Monday - Saturday (12pm on Sundays) for that day's performance(s) only.

Tickets are limited to two (2) tickets per person and can be purchased with either cash or credit, along with a valid photo ID on a first come first serve basis. Tickets are subject to availability and may not be offered at all performances. Rush seating locations will be determined at the discretion of the box office.

Additionally, Significant Other is now accepting entries for their official Opening Night Contest! Participants who follow the show's social media handles on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram can enter Significant Other's #SignificantBFF Opening Night Contest by sharing a photo of their BFF with the hashtag #SignificantBFF, and why he/she is significant to them.

The grand prizewinner will receive an Opening Night package that includes: Dinner and drinks for two at Becco, two (2) tickets for the Opening Night of Significant Other and passes to the Opening Night party following the show.

Three runner-ups will receive a pair of tickets to a performance of Significant Other post opening, and an exclusive Significant Other merchandise package that includes: A limited edition baseball hat, a Who's Your Significant Other? T-shirt, and an Opening Night Playbill signed by the cast.

The contest will remain open until Thursday, February 23rd, and the winners will be announced the following day, Friday, February 24th.

Significant Other began previews at The Booth Theatre (222 West 45th St.) on Tuesday, February 14thand will officially open Thursday, March 2nd.

The Broadway debut of playwright Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews) will be complemented by the Broadway debut of director Trip Cullman (Yen, Six Degrees of Separation), who guided the play to its successful off-Broadway engagement. The cast includes: Gideon Glick (Spring Awakening), John Behlmann (Journey's End), Sas Goldberg (Stunning), Rebecca Naomi Jones (American Idiot), Lindsay Mendez (Wicked), Luke Smith (Peter and the Starcatcher Tour) and Barbara Barrie (Company).

The creative team includes choreography by Sam Pinkleton (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Amélie), scenic design by Mark Wendland (Tony Award nominee, The Merchant of Venice, Next to Normal), costume design by Kaye Voyce (The Real Thing, The Realistic Joneses), lighting design by Japhy Weideman (Tony Award nominee, The Visit, Airline Highway, Of Mice and Men) and sound design by Daniel Kluger (The Common Pursuit).

People and relationships change. But what if everyone is changing faster than you? Is finding "The one" the only path to happiness? That's exactly what's racing through the mind of Jordan Berman as his best friends all find their Significant Others. Is separation anxiety from your friends normal? At least his grandma isn't too busy to take his calls. It's a show that's a lot like life - sometimes absurd, always honest and full of humor.

Significant Other began at Roundabout Theatre Company following the professional debut and world premiere of Joshua Harmon's play Bad Jews at Roundabout Underground's Black Box in fall 2012. Bad Jews was the first play to transfer to the Roundabout's Laura Pels Theatre and became the third most produced licensed play last season. Significant Other becomes Roundabout's second new play to transfer to Broadway following the success of Stephen Karam's Tony Award-winning play, The Humans.

Significant Other is presented on Broadway by Jeffrey Richards, Roundabout Theatre Company, Rebecca Gold, Ronald Frankel, Spencer Ross, Ira Pittelman & Tom Hulce, Patty Baker, CandyWendyJamiePaula Productions, Gabrielle Palitz, Terry Schnuck, Mark S. Golub & David S. Golub, Caiola Productions, Adam S. Gordon, In Fine Company, Cody Lassen, Aaron Priest, Darren P. DeVerna & Jeremiah J. Harris, Will Trice and The Shubert Organization.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles