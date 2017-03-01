Broadway Records Announces the Return of Micky Dolenz: A LITTLE BIT OF BROADWAY, A LITTLE BIT OF ROCK N' ROLL at Feinstein's/54 Below

Broadway Records has announced that "Micky Dolenz: A Little Bit Broadway, A Little Bit Rock & Roll - LIVE at Feinstein's/54 Below" is back by popular demand for a return engagement.

In July of 2015, Micky Dolenz performed several sold-out evenings at Feinstein's/54 BELOW, the famed performance venue in New York City. This charming Broadway performer and legendary rock 'n' roll star will be back at Feinstein's/54 Below March 24th-29th 2017. The live album of this show, which bears the same title, was released on September 25, 2015, and is available for purchase on Amazon, iTunes and www.BroadwayRecords.com.

Micky will also be performing as a guest at his sister Coco Dolenz's Feinstein's/54 Below debut on March 25th at 9:30pm and as part of the cast of Tara Tremendous on March 28th at 7:00pm.

This show is a way for Dolenz to combine his love of Broadway with his love for rock 'n' roll into one exuberating concert. The return engagement will consist of some of The Monkees greatest hits and rarities, along with songs from the musical roles he has performed and the shows he loves, including some additional material that has been added since his previous shows at the venue. Dolenz frames each song with personal anecdotes and behind the scenes insights, such as his friendship with the Beatles, how he met his wife and the fact that stalwarts Neil Young and Ry Cooder played on the original recording session for "As We Go Along." The compilation of songs and stories promises to create a joyous and nostalgic atmosphere for both Dolenz and the audience.

On his previous shows at the famed venue, Hollywood Reporter said, "Delivering exuberant versions of several classic Monkees hits interspersed with theatrical songs both familiar and relatively obscure, the still youthful 70-year-old singer performed with an obvious joy that proved infectious."

The Huffington Post said, "The highlight for me was the show tunes, ranging from "Don't Be The Bunny," from Urinetown, to "Mr. Cellophane" from Chicago. The guy's an amazing actor, and he emotes the hell out of these tunes. He's a little bit of a ham, on the over-the-top side, to be sure, but in a cabaret setting, it works. Oh man, does it work."

The performances at Feinstein's/54 Below are Friday, March 24th, Saturday, March 25th, and Wednesday, March 29th. All shows are at7:00pm. Tickets start at $45 cover plus a $25 food and drink minimum. Please note that ticket prices are subject to change. To purchase tickets, visit 54below.com.

This show is produced by Van Dean, directed by Van Dean and Micky Dolenz with music direction by Michael J. Moritz Jr.

Micky Dolenz was one of the stars of the sixties TV show "The Monkees," about a rock-and-roll band. The group sold over 65 million records (with Dolenz as their lead singer), and their albums included "The Monkees," "More of the Monkees," "Headquarters" and "Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn & Jones, Ltd." Dolenz also starred in the West End musical The Point and later became a producer-director for the BBC and London Weekend Television. In 1996 the Monkees reunited for a 30-year summer tour around the U.S., and Dolenz directed an episode of the hit TV show "Boy Meets World." His other theatre credits include the National Touring Company of Grease, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Tom Sawyer, Disney's AIDA on Broadway; Pippin'; Hairspray in the West End where he essayed the character of Wilbur; and, Comedy is Hard. Last year saw Dolenz performing with Peter Tork, celebrating The Monkees 50th Anniversary. The tour consisted of 66 concerts in four countries; and, with Tork and Michael Nemsith, also, released (via Rhino Records) Good Times! - The first new Monkees album in 20 years, featuring new songs as well as some previously un-released material. The album was a Top Ten-year end selection for much of the entertainment media.

Broadway Records (Van Dean, President) is one of the preeminent theatrical record labels to produce original cast albums for major Broadway and Off-Broadway shows including the Grammy® nominated Matilda The Musical, Fiddler on the Roof (2015 revival), Tony Award and Grammy Award-winning The Color Purple (2015 revival), Allegiance and Disaster! among others. Other recent releases includeThe Visit, Doctor Zhivago, Side Show (2014 revival), Bonnie & Clyde, Big Fish and NBC's television events, The Wiz Live! and Peter Pan Live!. The label's critically-acclaimed "Live at Feinstein's/54 BELOW" series features top Broadway stars including Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, Sierra Boggess, Laura Benanti, Emily Skinner & Alice Ripley, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Carmen Cusack, Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp, Micky Dolenz and many others. To learn more, visit www.broadwayrecords.com.

Michael Feinstein, one of the world's great musical artists, and Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54,Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style.Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes Feinstein's/54 Below "has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade- patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs." Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105.

www.54Below.com/Feinsteins

Related Articles