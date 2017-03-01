VIDEO: First Look - Jonathan Groff Stars in Netflix Original Series MINDHUNTER

Today, Netflix shared a first look teaser for the new original series MINDHUNTER, which will premiere globally on Netflix in October. Set in the late 1970's, MINDHUNTER stars Jonathan Groff as FBI agent Holden Ford, who questions imprisoned serial killers in order to help locate other violent criminals at large. The cast also features Holt McCallanay (Sully), Anna Torv (Fringe) and Hannah Gross (Unless). The series is directed by David Fincher (Gone Girl, The Social Network, Zodiac), Asif Kapadia (Amy, Senna), Tobias Lindholm (A War, A Hijacking) and Andrew Douglas (The Amityville Horror, U Want Me 2 Kill Him?).

Last year, Jonathan Groff was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for his role as King George III in HAMILTON He recently starred in the HBO series LOOKING. Groff's other TV credits include THE NORMAL HEART, GLEE and BOSS. He also voiced the role of 'Kristoff' in Disney's animated mega-hit FROZEN and its follow-up short FROZEN FEVER.

Aside from his role as 'King George III' in Broadway's HAMILTON, Groff appeared in Encores! Off-Center's A NEW BRAIN. He is well known for starring in the original cast of SPRING AWAKENING. Among Groff's other stage credits are IN MY LIFE on Broadway, THE SUBMISSION, THE SINGING FOREST and PRAYER FOR MY ENEMY off-Broadway, and DEATHTRAP in the West End.

