'Video Killed the Radio Star' Writers Working on THE ROBOT SINGS Musical

"Video Killed The Radio Star" is internationally one of the most instantly recognizable songs of all time. Written by Bruce Woolley, Trevor Horn and Geoff Downes, the original Buggles music video is famous for being the first ever shown on MTV when it launched in 1981.

This weekend saw a new version of the song released by Bruce Woolley and The Radio Science Orchestra, featuring British singer-songwriter Polly Scattergood.

Coinciding with the release, Bruce and Trevor Horn have announced that together they are creating a new work of musical theatre - provisionally entitled "The Robot Sings," with an original story and score by the duo.

Currently in early initial development, this collaboration between the iconic pair will feature the famed "Video Killed The Radio Star" alongside numerous new compositions; it will include additional music by composer Geoff Downes, script by emerging writer Jack Woolley, and visual moods realised by U.S. graphic designer and illustrator Paul Sizer.

Influenced by Shakespeare's THE TEMPEST, the musical imagines a Sci-Fi world which reflects the work of authors such as Brain Aldiss, JG Ballard and Isaac Asimov, in which robots obediently serve their human masters. When his robot guardian is cruelly shut-down, orphan Jay must face up to his village's inherent prejudices and sets out on a quest to save her. His act of bravery triggers changes that could lead to a robot-human reconciliation or all-out war. Told with humour, music, and most of all heart - this is a story about standing up for those you love, human or robot.

As producers and writers for many famous artists, Trevor and Bruce between them have received numerous awards, achieving multi-platinum successes within the record industry. Now for the first time they are excited to be moving into the world of the stage musical.

Watch the video featuring the new version of the song below!

Related Articles