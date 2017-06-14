BWW Morning Brief June 14th, 2017 - Starry CONSTELLATIONS at the Geffen and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Netflix has renewed the critically-acclaimed comedy series from Universal Television UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT for a fourth season.. (more...)

2) DEAR EVAN HANSEN Cast Recording Soars to No. 1 Spot on iTunes Album Chart

According to today's iTunes, the cast recording for the six-time Tony Award-winning musical DEAR EVAN HANSEN has soared to the top of the album chart.. (more...)

3) Breaking: SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION Will Conclude Broadway Run Early

John Guare's Six Degrees of Separation, directed by Trip Cullman and starring seven-time Emmy Award winner Allison Janney, Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey and Tony Award nominee Corey Hawkins, will close on Sunday, June 18, 2017. It will have played 21 previews and 63 regular performances. The production began previews Wednesday, April 5 and opened Tuesday, April 25 at the Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street).. (more...)

4) VIDEO: First Look - Idina Menzel, Josh Gad & More Return for Disney's OLAF'S FROZEN ADVENTURE

The trailer for OLAF'S FROZEN ADVENTURE is here! The all-new featurette will open in US theaters in front of Disney/Pixar's COCO beginning November 22nd.. (more...)

5) Review Roundup: The Critics Weigh in on JULIUS CAESAR's Reign at Shakespeare in the Park

The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Julius Caesar, directed by Oskar Eustis, is in performances now and runs through Sunday, June 18. See the critics reaction below!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- Jim Brochu's ZERO HOUR returns Off-Broadway.

- And DOWNTON ABBEY's Allen Leech and Ginnifer Goodwin star in CONSTELLATIONS, opening tonight at the Geffen!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our coverage of JULIUS CAESAR's opening night at the Delacorte!

#WednesdayWisdom: A word from CONSTELLATIONS and ONCE UPON A TIME star Ginnifer Goodwin...

"But I love being scared. I think you're brave only when you do things that scare you. I've always used fear as a motivator. I'm not sure why." - Ginnifer Goodwin (via BrainyQuote)

What we're geeking out over: That TNT's WILL is bringing a modern Elizabethan marketplace to Shakespeare in the Park.

What we're listening to: The Playbillies' bluegrass rendition of "Put on Your Sunday Clothes"!

What we're watching: Highlights from JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at The Muny in St. Louis!

Social Butterfly: Watch "Be Our Guest" from Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST reboot - in VR!

