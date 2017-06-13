VIDEO: HELLO, DOLLY!'s 'Put on Your Sunday Clothes' Gets Some Bluegrass Flair

The Playbillies have just unveiled a new bluegrass cover of "Put On Your Sunday Clothes" from the Broadway musical HELLO, DOLLY! by Jerry Herman to celebrate the current revival cast's recent success at the Tony Awards, where the production won for Best Revival, Best Actress (Bette Midler), Best Featured Actor (Gavin Creel) and Best Costume Design!

The video features Sam Sherwood on Guitar, Mike Rosengarten on Banjo, Douglas Waterbury-Tieman on Fiddle, and Matt Cusack on Bass. It was shot and edited by Tim Grady (www.TimGradyFilms.com).

The Playbillies are New York City's foremost Bluegrass band who primarily perform covers of Broadway tunes. Formed by members of the onstage band of Roundabout Theatre's hit revival of the musical "The Robber Bridegroom," The Playbillies employ their distinctive flair for orchestration, musicality, and humor to bluegrassify different musical theatre songs on YouTube. They also perform live regularly, especially when benefits and charities are involved. Their mission will not be complete until every show that has played the Great White Way has a song you can stomp your feet to! Follow them on YouTube, and Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @ThePlaybillies.

