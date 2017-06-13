SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK
Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for JULIUS CAESAR in the Park!

Jun. 13, 2017  

Following news that two major sponsors, Delta Air Lines and Bank of America, had pulled financial support for The Public Theater in response to their Donald Trump-Themed Shakespeare in the Park production of Julius Caesar, the show opened last night at the Delacorte Theater. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!

Click here for a clip of Oskar Eustis' address before the evening's performance.

Julius Caesar, Shakespeare's play of politics and power, was last seen in the Park 17 years ago. Rome's leader, Julius Caesar, is a force unlike any the city has seen. Magnetic, populist, irreverent, he seems bent on absolute power. A small band of patriots, devoted to the country's democratic traditions, must decide how to oppose him. Shakespeare's political masterpiece has never felt more contemporary.

The complete cast of Julius Caesar features Tina Benko (Calpurnia); Teagle F. Bougere (Casca); Yusef Bulos (Cinna the Poet); Eisa Davis (Decius Brutus); RoBert Gilbert (Octavius); Gregg Henry (Caesar); Edward James Hyland (Lepidus, Popilius); Nikki M. James (Portia); Christopher Livingston (Titinius, Cinna); Elizabeth Marvel (Antony); Chris Myers (Flavius, Messala, Ligarius); Marjan Neshat (Metullus Cimber); Corey Stoll (Marcus Brutus); John Douglas Thompson (Caius Cassius); and Natalie Woolams-Torres (Marullus). The non-equity company will include Isabel Arraiza (Publius Clitus); Erick Betancourt; Mayaa Boateng (Soothsayer); Motell Foster (Trebonius); Dash King; Tyler La Marr (Lucillius); Gideon McCarty; Nick Selting (Lucius, Strato); Alexander Shaw (Octavius' Servant); Michael Thatcher (Cobbler); and Justin Walker White (Pindarus).

JULIUS CAESAR features scenic design by David Rockwell; costume design by Paul Tazewell; lighting design by Kenneth Posner; sound design by Jessica Paz; original music and soundscapes by Bray Poor; and hair, wig, and makeup design by Leah J. Loukas.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for JULIUS CAESAR in the Park!
Max Casella, David Harbour

Max Casella, David Harbour
Max Casella, David Harbour
Amber Tamblyn, Ben Foster
Amber Tamblyn, Ben Foster
Sharon Washington
Sharon Washington
Michael McKean, Annette O'Toole
Michael McKean, Annette O'Toole
Ron Chernow and guest
Ron Chernow and guest
Andre DeShields
Andre DeShields
Okieriete Onaodowan, Alyssa Kempinski
Okieriete Onaodowan, Alyssa Kempinski
Okieriete Onaodowan
Okieriete Onaodowan
Judy Kuhn
Judy Kuhn
Danny Burstein, Rebecca Luker
Danny Burstein, Rebecca Luker
Ari Graynor
Ari Graynor
Aneesh Sheth
Aneesh Sheth
F. Murray Abraham
F. Murray Abraham
Peter Francis James
Peter Francis James
Andrew Rannells
Andrew Rannells
Cobie Smulders, Taran Killam
Cobie Smulders, Taran Killam
Gloria Reuben
Gloria Reuben
Brian d'Arcy James
Brian d'Arcy James
Laurie Eustis, Oskar Eustis
Laurie Eustis, Oskar Eustis
Oskar Eustis
Oskar Eustis
Alec Baldwin, Oskar Eustis
Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin, Laurie Eustis, Oskar Eustis
Patrick Willingham, Oskar Eustis
Patrick Willingham, Oskar Eustis
Ruben Santiago-Hudson
Ruben Santiago-Hudson
Tom Kitt, Bill Irwin
Tom Kitt, Bill Irwin

