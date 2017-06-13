VIDEO: Watch Highlights from JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at The Muny

BroadwayWorld has a first look at The Muny's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR! Get a first look at the production below!

Loosely based on the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, Jesus Christ Superstardepicts the last week of Jesus' life entirely through song. This 1970s cultural phenomenon unveils the trials and tribulations between Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, the disciples and a turbulent Roman Empire. Considered Broadway's first rock opera, this Muny production is guaranteed to earn your praise.

The full cast includes: Bryce Ryness (Jesus of Nazareth), Constantine Maroulis (Judas Iscariot), Ciara Renée (Mary Magdalene), Christopher Sieber (King Herod), Ben Davis (Pontius Pilate), Mykal Kilgore (Annas) and Nicholas Ward (Caiaphas) joined by an electric ensemble including AnnEliza Canning-Skinner, Susie Carroll, Andrew Chappelle, Zach Erhardt, Dionne D. Figgins, Atiauna Grant, Phillip Johnson-Richardson, Sean Harrison Jones, Jose-Luis Lopez Jr., Douglas Lyons, Gabriella Mancuso, Brianna Mercado, Fergie Philippe, Shelby Ringdahl, Akilah Sailers, Maria Cristina Slye, Daryl Tofa and Voltaire Wade-Greene. The company is also joined by the Muny kid and teen youth ensembles.

A robust design team helms this production with direction by Gordon Greenberg, choreography by Jon Rua, music direction by Colin Welford, scenic design by Paul Tate dePoo III, costume design by Tristan Raines, lighting design by Nathan W. Scheuer, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Greg Emetaz, wig design by Leah J. Loukas, with production stage manager Cody Renard Richard.

Season tickets are available now. Single tickets will be available beginning May 8, 2017. For more information, visit muny.org/jesus-christ-superstar.

Related Articles