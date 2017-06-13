Breaking: SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION Will Conclude Broadway Run Early

John Guare's Six Degrees of Separation, directed by Trip Cullman and starring seven-time Emmy Award winner Allison Janney, Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey and Tony Award nominee Corey Hawkins, will close on Sunday, June 18, 2017. It will have played 21 previews and 63 regular performances. The production began previews Wednesday, April 5 and opened Tuesday, April 25 at the Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street).

Producer Stuart Thompson said, "On behalf of my partners Louise Gund and Tim Levy, we are tremendously proud to have brought John Guare's seminal work back to Broadway after 27 years. The play resonated with our audiences, and we extend a huge thank you to our director, Trip Cullman, and our stars, Allison Janney, John Benjamin Hickey and Corey Hawkins. It has been a rare pleasure."

The cast of Six Degrees of Separation also features Jim Bracchitta as the Policeman, Tony Carlin as the Doorman, Michael Countryman as Larkin, James Cusati-Moyer as the Hustler, Ned Eisenberg as Dr. Fine, Lisa Emery as Kitty, Keenan Jolliff as Woody, Peter Mark Kendall as Rick, Cody Kostro as Doug, Sarah Mezzanotte as Elizabeth, Colby Minifie as Tess, Paul O'Brien as the Detective, Chris Perfetti as Trent, Ned Riseley as Ben and Michael Siberry as Geoffrey.

The production features sets by Mark Wendland, costumes by Clint Ramos, lighting by Ben Stanton, sound by Darron L West, projections by Lucy Mackinnon, wigs by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Daniel Swee.

Inspired by a true story, the play follows the trail of a young con man, Paul (Hawkins), who insinuates himself into the lives of a wealthy New York couple, Ouisa and Flan Kittredge (Janney and Hickey), saying he knows their son at college. Claiming he's the son of actor Sidney Poitier, Paul tells them he has just been mugged and all his money is gone. Captivated by Paul's intelligence (and the possibility of appearing in his father's new movie), the Kittredges invite him to stay overnight. After finding him in bed with a hustler (Cusati-Moyer), their picture of Paul changes, and Ouisa and Flan turn detective trying to piece together the connections that gave him access to their lives. Meanwhile, Paul's cons unexpectedly lead him into darker territory as his lies begin to catch up with him.

John Guare's Six Degrees of Separation premiered off-Broadway at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater on May 16, 1990 before moving to the Vivian Beaumont Theater on November 8, 1990. The play received the 1991 New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Play, an Obie award for the playwright, and the 1993 Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Play. It was a finalist for the 1991 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and received a Tony Award nomination for Best Play.

Six Degrees of Separation is produced by Stuart Thompson, Louise L. Gund, Tim Levy, John Breglio, Scott M. Delman, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Franki De La Vega, LaRuffa Hysell Group, Jane Bergère, John Gore, Gregory Holt, and The Lowy Salpeter Company.

