TNT's WILL to Bring Modern Elizabethan Marketplace to Life During Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park

TNT's new drama WILL is sponsoring The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park during the final performances of Julius Caesar on June 17-18 at the Delacorte Theater in Manhattan's Central Park. In the areas surrounding the theater, TNT will bring to life the wild and energetic world of the Elizabethan Marketplace with music, performers, and giveaways including giveaways include "Will" branded totes, temporary tattoos and koozies with the purchase of select beverages. The "Will" TNT Market Square is open to the public and free to enter.



The event will take place on Saturday, June 17 @ 10am-8pm and Sunday, June 18 @ 8am-8pm, outside of the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, 81 Central Park West, Manhattan



TNT's "Will" is the origin story of a young William Shakespeare who has just arrived onto the punk-rock theatre scene in 16th century London; a seductive, violent world where his raw talent faces rioting audiences, religious fanaticism, and raucous sideshows. Newcomer Laurie Davidson plays the title role in this period drama told in a bold, contemporary style and played to a modern soundtrack that exposes all of Shakespeare's recklessness, lustful temptations and tortured brilliance. Also starring are Olivia DeJonge (The Visit), Ewen Bremner (Trainspotting), Colm Meaney (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine), Mattias Inwood (The Shanara Chronicles), Jamie Campbell Bower (The Twilight Saga), William Houston (Sherlock Holmes), Lukas Rolfe (Grantchester), Max Bennett (The Hollow Crown) and Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers ). Will is slated to launch on Monday, July 10, at 9 p.m. (ET/PT) across TNT's U.S. platforms. Watch the trailer below:





As Will opens, a young William Shakespeare (Davidson) has just arrived onto the punk-rock theatre scene in 16th century London. It is in this seductive, violent world that his raw talent faces rioting audiences, religious fanatics and raucous sideshows. Attracted to Will's naïve GENIUS is Alice Burbage (DeJonge), the talented, beautiful and rebellious daughter of James Burbage (Meaney), the carpenter whose vision led him to build the first theatre in London since Roman times. Despite being the daughter of an impresario, Alice is FORBIDDEN by society from pursuing a career in the theatre. Her brother Richard Burbage (Inwood) is innately talented as well, but too much in love with himself and prone to overact. But a chance encounter at the theatre leads him to team up with Will in what would soon become the greatest actor-writer partnership the world has ever seen.



Rounding out Will's cast of characters are playwright, poet and chief Shakespeare rival Christopher Marlowe (Bower) and wealthy and notorious law enforcer Richard Topcliffe (Bremner).



Will, which is produced by Turner's Studio T, comes to TNT from executive producers Craig Pearce (Romeo + Juliet), Golden Globe® nominee Shekhar Kapur (Elizabeth), Alison Owen (Elizabeth) and Debra Hayward (Love Actually). Vince Gerardis (Jumper), Howard Braunstein (The Informant!) and Louise Rosager also serve as executive producers on the series. The pilot for Will was written by Pearce and directed by Kapur.

