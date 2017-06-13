DEAR EVAN HANSEN Cast Recording Soars to No. 1 Spot on iTunes Album Chart

According to today's iTunes, the cast recording for the six-time Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen has soared to the top of the album chart. Other cast recordings from current Broadway shows which made the list are ANASTASIA, at No. 8, NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 at No. 38 and HELLO DOLLY at No. 51. Other LPs on the chart include the soundtracks from Disney's live-action BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, at No. 10 and LA LA LAND, featuring songs by Tony and Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, at No. 59.

Over at Amazon, the Dear Evan Hansen cast recording sits in the No. 2 position, with Disney's MOANA, featuring music by Lin-Manuel Miranda at No. 8 and the HAMILTON cast recording still sitting pretty at No. 10. The original cast recording from Broadway's COME FROM AWAY comes in at No. 19. HELLO DOLLY follows at No. 22.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN was nominated for 9 TONY AWARDS this year, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical: Steven Levenson, Best Original Score: Music & Lyrics: Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Ben Platt, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Mike Faist, Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Rachel Bay Jones, Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Japhy Weideman, Best Direction of a Musical: Michael Greif and Best Orchestrations: Alex Lacamoire.

The show, which pairs the three time Tony Award nominated director Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, Grey Gardens) with the Tony-nominated composing team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (A Christmas Story, Dogfight, NBC's "SMASH") and award-winning playwright Steven Levenson (Showtime's "Masters of Sex"), officially opened at Broadway's Music Box Theatre on Sunday, December 4, 2016.

Below, watch Tony Award winner Ben Platt and the cast of Dear Evan Hansen perform the show's signature song 'Waving Through a Window' on Sunday night's TONY AWARDS:

