Netflix Renews UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT for Fourth Season

Netflix has renewed the critically-acclaimed comedy series from Universal Television UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT for a fourth season. The series stars Ellie Kemper and Broadway alums Tituss Burgess (THE LITTLE MERMAID), Jane Krakowski (SHE LOVES ME, NINE) and Carol Kane (HARVEY, WICKED).

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt was created by Tina Fey (30 Rock) and Robert Carlock (30 Rock), who serve as executive producers with Jeff Richmond (30 Rock) and David Miner (30 Rock, Brooklyn Nine-Nine). UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT is a production of Universal Television, Little Stranger Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment and Bevel Gears for Netflix.

Season 3 of the series premiered Friday, May 19th on Netflix. The season brings new guest stars to Kimmy's world, including Laura Dern, Daveed Diggs (HAMILTON), Rachel Dratch, Ray Liotta, Andrea Martin (PIPPIN, NOISES OFF) and Maya Rudolph, with returning guest stars Fred Armisen, Anna Camp, Mike Carlsen, Josh Charles, David Cross, Tina Fey, Jon Hamm and Amy Sedaris.

Image courtesy of Netflix

