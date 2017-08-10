BWW Morning Brief August 10th, 2017: THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER Opens, Bill Murray Returns to GROUNDHOG DAY, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Full casting has been announced for the upcoming National Touring Production of WAITRESS, the new Broadway musical from Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles inspired by Adrienne Shelley's 2007 motion picture.. (more...)

2) Fox to Air RENT Live in Late 2018; Original Cast Member to Star?

At yesterday's TCA press tour held in Los Angeles, FOX Chairman and CEO Dana Walden revealed that the broadcast will air sometime in late 2018.. (more...)

3) What Made Bill Murray Break Into Sobs at GROUNDHOG DAY?

Last night, legendary actor Bill Murray made a trip back to Punxsutawney as he attended Groundhog Day on Broadway for the first time. Murray starred as Phil Connors in the 1993 film which the musical is based on.. (more...)

4) FROZEN THE MUSICAL Creative Team Reveals Changes & Challenges of Stage Production

In a new interview with The New York Times, the creative team of Disney's FROZEN THE MUSICAL discuss the challenges that they face in bringing the hit animated film to live theater.. (more...)

5) Breaking: Bruce Springsteen to Make His Broadway Debut this Fall in SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY at Walter Kerr Theatre

Bruce Springsteen will make his Broadway debut this fall with Springsteen on Broadway, a solo show at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street). Performances for Springsteen on Broadway begin Tuesday, October 3, with an official opening on Thursday, October 12. Springsteen will perform five shows a week through November 26th.. (more...)

- Michael Moore's THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER officially opens tonight on Broadway!

-May Treuhaft-Ali's RESISTANCE makes its world premiere tonight with Semicolon Theatre Company.

-Theater for the New City presents Real Live Theatre's THE LIFE AND DEATH OF QUEEN MARGARET.

-And Tony Sheldon, Kerstin Anderson and more will sing the songs of Sam Willmott at Feinstein's/54 Below!

