Tony Sheldon, Kerstin Anderson and More to Sing the Songs of Sam Willmott at Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Tony Sheldon, Kerstin Anderson, Angel Desai and more in NEW WRITERS AT 54! THE SONGS OF Sam Willmott on August 10th at 9:30 PM.

If you're super-into Viking chants, intercollegiate competitive Punjabi folk dancing, and fantasy creatures upon fantasy creatures -- boy, do we have the show for YOU! Winner of the 2015 Kleban Prize, a 2015 Jonathan Larson Grant, the 2015 ASCAP Foundation Cole Porter Award, the 2013 ASCAP Foundation Harold Adamson Award and the 2012 Fred Ebb Award, composer/lyricist Sam Willmott and a dazzling cadre of performers will present songs from projects old, new, and never-heard-before-therefore-who-knows-what-will-happen!

With direction and music direction by Sammi Cannold and Madeline Smith (the brilliant minds behind the Ellis Island production of Ragtime), and assistant director Lindsey Ruggles, the night will feature performances by...

- Kerstin Anderson (The Sound of Music National Tour)

- Robert Ariza (Spring Awakening, I Am Harvey Milk at Lincoln Center, Spamilton)

- Elizabeth Crawford (Tuck Everlasting, White Christmas National Tour)

- Angel Desai (Company)

- Latoya Edwards (Nikola Tesla Drops the Beat, The Get Down)

- Josh Lerner (Pace University MT '19)

- Hudson Loverro (A Bronx Tale, Assassins)

- Salena Qureshi (Evita at Maine State Music Theater, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Girls)

- Tony Sheldon (Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Amelie)

- Annie Sherman (Ragtime on Ellis Island, Macbeth with LA Opera)

- Deep Singh (percussionist of Bombay Dreams and Monsoon Wedding)

- Kuhoo Verma (Monsoon Wedding, Judd Apatow's The Big Sick, NYU Reality Show)

... and more to be announced!

Part of the New Writers at 54! series, Sam Willmott and friends play Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 10th at 9:30. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Sam is a New York City-based musical theater composer, lyricist and bookwriter whose projects include Standardized Testing - The Musical!!!!; Yo, Vikings! (with lyricist Marcus Stevens); the upcoming bhangra dance musical Bhangin' It (with playwrights Rehana Lew Mirza and Mike Lew, recipient of Rhinebeck Writers Retreat's 2017 Triple R Program for two readings and a residency); the mini-musical Scarlet Takes a Tumble; additional lyrics for the stage adaptation of Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol; and something entirely new and mysterious with Dreamworks Animation.

Sam is the recipient of the 2015 ASCAP Foundation Cole Porter Award, the 2015 Kleban Prize for Most Promising Musical Theatre Lyricist, a 2015 Jonathan Larson Grant, the 2013 ASCAP Foundation Harold Adamson Award for Lyrics, the 2012 Fred Ebb Award, the 2012 John Wallowitch Award, the 2009 Kennedy Center ACTF Musical Theater Award, and Interlochen's 2004 Maddy Summer Artist Award.

Sam's work has been performed in concert at Feinstein's / 54 Below, Paris' Comédie Nation with Broadway au Carré, Adelphi University's Performing Arts Center, and The Duplex. He has been a Composer-in-Residence at The Orchard Project, Running Deer Musical Musical Theatre Lab and Rhinebeck Writers Retreat (all summer 2015), Goodspeed Musicals (both 2013 and 2014), and the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center National Music Theater Conference (2013). Sam is also an ongoing resident member of Merrimack Repertory Theatre's Patriot Program, and was the first musical theatre writer to be recognized with the Exploring the Metropolis / ConEdison Musicians' Residency (2013). Sam currently works as a teaching artist with Lincoln Center's Songwriting in the Schools Program, and is is also a very proud contributing writer to the Korean children's language program, English Egg, for whom he has written over 120 songs. For more information, visit SamWillmott.com.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

