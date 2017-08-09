BWW Exclusive: It's Her Turn! Get a First Look at Julia Murney in GYPSY at Cape Playhouse

The fifth production of the Cape Playhouse season arrives as Gypsy takes the stage, the second musical in the historic theatre's 91st season. Starring Julia Murney, Caroline Bowman, James Lloyd Reynolds, Tess Soltau and Garett Hawe, and directed by Michael Rader, Gypsy plays now through August 19. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

Winner of six Tony Awards, four Olivier Awards, and seven Drama Desk Awards, and regarded as one of the greatest musicals ever created, Gypsy is the ultimate tale of an ambitious stage mother fighting for her daughters' success... while secretly yearning for her own. Set in America in the 1920s, when vaudeville was dying and burlesque was born, Arthur Laurents' landmark show explores the world of two-bit show business with artful humor, heart, and sophistication. The celebrated score, by Jule Styne and Stephen Sondheim, boasts one glorious hit after another, including: "Let Me Entertain You," "You Gotta Get A Gimmick," and "Everything's Coming Up Roses." music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Arthur Laurents.

Rose will be played by Julia Murney (Broadway and national tour, Wicked; The Wild Party, Drama Desk nomination); Caroline Bowman (Broadway: Wicked, Kinky Boots) is Louise; James Lloyd Reynolds (TV: The Blacklist, Odd Mom Out, Law and Order, Law and Order SVU) plays Herbie; June will be played by Tess Soltau (Broadway: Wicked, Addams Family); Garett Hawe (Broadway: Newsies; Mary Poppins, Matilda; national tour: Wicked) is Tulsa; Playhouse favorite Jennifer Cody (Broadway: Shrek the Musical, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Pajama Game) plays Tessis/Cratchit; Wally Dunn (Broadway: Spamalot; Gypsy with Bernadette Peters; One Mo' Time; Master Class) is Pop; Jane Blass(Gypsy starring Patti LuPone; national tours, Hairspray, 9 To 5) is Mazeppa; Amy Bodnar(Broadway: Oklahoma; Cape Playhouse: As Bees in Honey Drown) is Electra; Tom Ferguson (The Music Man, Cape Playhouse 2016) is Uncle Jocko; Allie Keisel (national tour: A Christmas Story) is Baby June and Lily Grace Riddle (regional: Phoenix Productions) is Baby Louise.

Cape Playhouse Artistic Director Michael Rader (national tours: A Christmas Story; Scrooge: The Musical) directs, with choreography by Jason Sparks and Garrett Taylor is musical director. The design team includes David L. Arsenault (scenic design), Gail Baldoni (costume design), Zach Blane (lighting design), and Robert Hornbostel (sound design).

Tickets begin at $35.00, and can be purchased at CapePlayhouse.com, at the Cape Playhouse Box Office (820 Main Street, Route 6A, Dennis, MA), or by phone at 508-385-3911.

Photo Credit: Nile Hawver/Nile Scott Shots

