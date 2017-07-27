BWW Flashback: Roxy's Back! Watch Brandy Norwood Sing from CHICAGO in 2015!

As broadwayWorld reported earlier today, Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago have announced that Grammy Award-winner Brandy Norwood will return to Broadway for a special 17-performance only engagement as "Roxie Hart," August 17 to 31, 2017 at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St.).

Brandy first played the role on Broadway in a four-month extended engagement in 2015. She went on to reprise her performance in Los Angeles and Washington D.C., receiving glowing critical acclaim with the Chicago national tour.

Following her enormous success as "Roxie" at the Hollywood Pantages and Kennedy Center, Brandy Norwood gives New Yorkers a surprise end-of-summer visit. For two weeks only Brandy will lead the Broadway company of Chicago as Roxie. Brandy is beyond excited to greet her fans once again on the Great White Way. Lights up New York, Brandy is here.

Below, watch as Brandy performs "Roxy" at Broadway in Bryant Park in 2015!

