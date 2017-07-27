Brandy Norwood to Return to the Cell Block in Broadway's CHICAGO

Producers of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago have announced that Grammy Award-winner Brandy Norwood will return to Broadway for a special 17-performance only engagement as "Roxie Hart," August 17 to 31, 2017 at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St.).

Brandy first played the role on Broadway in a four-month extended engagement in 2015. She went on to reprise her performance in Los Angeles and Washington D.C., receiving glowing critical acclaim with the Chicago national tour.

Following her enormous success as "Roxie" at the Hollywood Pantages and Kennedy Center, Brandy Norwood gives New Yorkers a surprise end-of-summer visit. For two weeks only Brandy will lead the Broadway company of Chicago as Roxie. Brandy is beyond excited to greet her fans once again on the Great White Way. Lights up New York, Brandy is here.

A Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter and actress, Brandy Norwood has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide. She first stole our hearts with her multi-platinum self-titled debut album featuring the hit single "I Wanna Be Down." Her record "The Boy Is Mine" was the best selling song in the US upon release and spent 13 weeks on the top of the hot 100. It also won a 1998 Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. As an actress, Brandy has starred in her own sitcom, "Moesha," and made history in Disney's television film Cinderella as its first black princess, starring alongside her icon Whitney Houston. For more information, visit her website at www.4everbrandy.com.

Ms. Norwood will play the following performances on Broadway:

Thursday, August 17 at 8:00 PM

Friday, August 18 at 8:00 PM

Saturday, August 19 at 2:30 PM

Saturday, August 19 at 8:00 PM

Sunday, August 20 at 3:00 PM

Sunday, August 20 at 7:30 PM

Monday, August 21 at 8:00 PM

Tuesday, August 22 at 8:00 PM

Thursday, August 24 at 8:00 PM

Friday, August 25 at 8:00 PM

Saturday, August 26 at 2:30 PM

Saturday, August 26 at 8:00 PM

Sunday, August 27 at 3:00 PM

Sunday, August 27 at 7:30 PM

Monday, August 28 at 8:00 PM

Tuesday, August 29 at 8:00 PM

Thursday, August 31 at 8:00 PM

Chicago currently stars Tony Award nominee Charlotte d'Amboise as Roxie Hart, Lana Gordon as Velma Kelly, Tony Award nominee Tom Hewitt as Billy Flynn, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Matron "Mama" Morton and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winnerKen Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

