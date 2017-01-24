Audience Member to Sue Broadway's HAMILTON Citing Lack of Accommodation for Blind Patrons

It has been reported that Mark Lasser, a recent audience member at Broadway's "Hamilton", has filed a lawsuit against the production sighting a lack of services for blind patrons.

Following unsuccessful attempts to have services for disabled patrons added to the production, such as audio narration for the more visual elements of the show, Mr. Lasser is suing the producers and theatre owners, citing a violation of federal disability laws.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the lawsuit, proposed for class action in New York federal court, "brings claims under Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits places of "public accommodation" from discriminating against people with disabilities when providing access to goods, services and facilities."

The suit names theater operator, the Nederlander Organization Inc., producer Hamilton Uptown Limited Liability Co., and the show's general management firm, Baseline Theatrical Limited Liability Co., as defendants,

Mr. Lasser, is a regular patron of the arts both on Broadway and in his hometown of Denver, and called the lack of accommodations for disabled patrons at the show, "demoralizing"

Under the federal laws, theaters are mandated to provide physical access to shows, including wheelchair ramps, but according to a spokesman for the National Federation of the Blind, the law is somewhat unclear in whether or not theaters are legally required to provide audio amenities for blind patrons.

