Wichita Theatre Presents MOANA JR.

The show opens on September 26.

The Wichita Theatre will present Moana Jr., opening September 26.

All tickets are $12. Use coupon code "moanajr"for $2 off opening weekend!

Shows are Saturdays, Sept 26, Oct 3, Oct 10 and Oct 17 at 1 and 5 PM.

Disney's Moana JR. is a 60-minute musical adaptation of the 2016 Disney animated film, bringing the adventures of Moana and her village of Motunui to life onstage.

This thrilling and heartwarming coming-of-age story follows the strong-willed Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage. Moana and the legendary demigod Maui embark on an epic journey of self-discovery and camaraderie as both learn to harness the power that lies within. With empowering messages of bravery and selflessness, Moana JR. is sure to bring out the hero within each of us.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.wichitatheatre.com/

