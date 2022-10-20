Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? Comes to Topeka This Week

The performance is on October 21.

Register for Wichita News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 20, 2022  
WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? Comes to Topeka This Week

WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? is 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions. Cast members Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, Ryan Stiles, and Joel Murray will leave you gasping with the very witty scenes they invent before your eyes. Audience participation is key to the show, so bring your suggestions and you might be asked to join the cast onstage!

This particular style of improvisational comedy is rife with countless gags, one-liners, hilarious games and even songs so good you will hardly believe they were made up on the spot. The teamwork and trust that it takes to perform a show with no script is apparent, but when the best of the best do it, they do it effortlessly. Watch them build entire scenes, characters, and storylines right before your eyes as they take you on a white-knuckle ride through endless chuckles.

WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? showcases some of the improv games made famous on the long-running TV show as well as some exciting new ones, featuring musical direction by Bob Derkach. All ages welcome.





More Hot Stories For You


The Edwards Twins Come to Topeka Kansas This MonthThe Edwards Twins Come to Topeka Kansas This Month
October 12, 2022

Coming to The Topeka Performing Arts Center on October 30, 2022: Remember all the wonderful Variety shows we all grew up on in the 70's & 80's? Now is your chance to see them live and re-created by Las Vegas' number one impersonators of all time.
Theatre in the Park INDOOR Presents ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE, Now Playing!Theatre in the Park INDOOR Presents ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE, Now Playing!
October 5, 2022

Country singer Patsy Cline became one of the most celebrated crossover artists of the 1950s and early 1960s known for her hits, including 'Crazy' and 'Walking After Midnight.' When she tragically died in a 1963 plane crash, fans were devastated but her music lived on.
Kwame Alexander Comes to Crown Uptown Next WeekKwame Alexander Comes to Crown Uptown Next Week
September 23, 2022

Watermark Books & Cafe in partnership with The Kansas African American Museum presents an event with Kwame Alexander, bestselling author of 36 books. Kwame's newest book is a middle-grade novel entitled The Door of No Return follows the 11-year-old Kofi Offin, and is historical fiction.
SEUSSICAL Comes to Theatre in the Park in DecemberSEUSSICAL Comes to Theatre in the Park in December
September 19, 2022

Tony winners, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Lucky Stiff, My Favorite Year, Once on This Island, Ragtime), have lovingly brought to life all of our favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie and a little boy with a big imagination – Jojo. The colorful characters transport us from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos.
Theatre in the Park INDOOR Presents ALWAYS...PATSY CLINETheatre in the Park INDOOR Presents ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE
September 13, 2022

Country singer Patsy Cline became one of the most celebrated crossover artists of the 1950s and early 1960s known for her hits, including 'Crazy' and 'Walking After Midnight.' When she tragically died in a 1963 plane crash, fans were devastated but her music lived on.