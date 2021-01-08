The Wichita Theatre Announces MATILDA For February 2021

The Wichita Theatre has announced it will present Matilda the Musical in February 2021.

Matilda is the story of an extraordinary girl who dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.

a??Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

No further details have been announced about specific dates, casting, or ticket sales at this time. Stay up to date at https://www.wichitatheatre.com/.