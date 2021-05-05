Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre to Take the Stage for the First Time Since the Start of the Pandemic

May. 5, 2021  
The Times Record News has reported that The Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre is set to have its first live performance since the start of the Pandemic. The company will be presenting Cinderella on May 8, at Memorial Auditorium.

Read the full story HERE.

The performance will feature WFBT company dancers along with Sam Jones, a guest artist from the Oklahoma City Ballet.

The venue will be filled to 50% capacity, face masks will be required, and social distancing will be put in place.

"Ensuring the safety of our patrons, staff, and company dancers has always been at the top of our priorities during this last year," WFBT Board President Amber Schacter shared. "We are excited to be able to return to the stage and safely welcome our community back to the theater."


