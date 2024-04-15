Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Simon & Garfunkel Story comes to Yardley Hall this month. Performances are on 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2024.

Tickets start at $25. Pre-show talk with Dr. Paul Laird at 6 p.m.

"The Simon & Garfunkel Story" is a critically acclaimed concert-style theatre show about two young boys from Queens who went on to become the world’s most successful music duo of all time.

Using state of the art video projection, incredible lighting and a full live band, “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” is a moving and powerful concert performed in more than 50 countries. Reminisce as you enjoy all the hits – “Mrs. Robinson,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Homeward Bound,” “Scarborough Fair,” “The Boxer,” “The Sound of Silence” and many more. This show is not to be missed!