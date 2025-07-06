Review: WAITRESS at Music Theatre Wichita At Century II Concert Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It’s so satisfying to see a musical that resonates emotionally with an audience, and Waitress is one of those musicals. From the writing to the performance, the entire audience was held rapt for the entire 2 1/2 hours, staying right with the performers as they traversed this well told story. There were gasps, applause, and exclamations of support, and a well deserved standing ovation at the end of it all. MTWichita told this story well.

Waitress, with music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles and book by Jessie Nelson, is based on the 2007 film, which was written and directed by Adrienne Shelly. The story centers around Jenna Hunterson, a waitress who works in a small diner and happens to bake the most delicious and marvelous pies. Unfortunately for Jenna, she is in an abusive relationship with her husband Earl, and we soon find out she is pregnant with his child. To add to the drama, Jenna falls for her obstetrician, Dr. Pomatter, and the two proceed to have an innocent, yet lusty affair. Jenna feels her only way out of her situation is to become financially independent, so she aims to enter a pie baking contest which promises a huge monetary payout. She is aided and abetted by some pretty wonderful, albeit eccentric friends. Unfortunately for Jenna, the plan backfires spectacularly, but the story ends happily, with a heartwarming twist.

In August 2015, Waitress had its out of town tryout at American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, MA, under the direction by Diane Paulus and starring Jessie Mueller as Jenna, Waitress opened on Broadway at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in April 2016, and ran until January 2020. There was a National Tour from 2017 to 2019, and in September 2021, it returned to Broadway for a limited engagement at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre tor record the movie version starring Sara Bareilles as Jenna.

During the customary curtain speech given by Artistic Director Brian J. Marcum and Managing Director Angela Cassette, we were treated to an outstanding performance of That’s the Way it Is from the musical & Juliet by MTW’s Rising Stars Sophia Santo, Marley Vest, Malea Olsen, and Holly O’Connor. The young women are local high school Jester award nominees.

MTW’s version of this intimate musical was magical. There was something so special about seeing your favorite local actors telling a beautifully crafted and lovingly directed story. You could tell this cast was having so much fun. Brian J. Marcum does a brilliant job here, forging a detailed emotional and physical journey full of intelligence and love. Every song is a gem, and Music Direction by Thomas W. Douglas is impeccable. Douglas gives an ethereal shape to both the vocals and small but mighty orchestra. J Branson designed the beautiful minimalist set, with an ingenious Modular design housed on a turntable. This inventive design enabled the stage to accommodate many locations quickly, with Marcum’s artful use of staging and choreography to facilitate the scene changes. I also loved that the pie of the day sign was constantly changing to reflect the pie of the day.

Maranda Debusk, the designer who provided the gorgeous lighting for Frozen last season, renders an incredibly colorful palette here, incorporating rhythm to acknowledge and encourage the journey of emotional ebb and flow. WSU Grad Abby Stroot provided beautifully simple costumes, with some wonderful surprises, including the revolutionary war costumes during a fun scene transition. I also loved Jenna’s costume change at the end of the show out of hospital robe into street clothes gives a nod to the Frozen dress change. Wichita native Joshua Harris provided the beautifully realistic wigs and makeup. This is his ninth season at MTW and is currently on the Hair and Makeup team for MJ: the Michael Jackson Musical on Broadway. David Muehl’s Sound Design ensured there was a great blend of vocals and orchestra.

I want to talk more about the great local character actors that graced this version of Waitress. Shelia J. Kinnard, a local cultural arts supporter and Howard University grad plays Dr. Pomatter’s Nurse Norma is awesomely funny, a walking contradiction from sweet to bold as she quickly figures out the situation between Jenna and Dr. Pommater.

Cal, the line cook and Jenna’s boss, is played by John Keckeisen, who gives his best performance of the season. John’s Cal a great study in restraint, the physically lumbering, quiet biker trying to get through life the best he can. Steve Hitchcock Jr.’s Earl is well grounded in reality as Jenna’s manic, alcoholic, and abusive husband. You could see Earl’s thought process as he jumped from all the insecure reactions to Jenna’s enabling behavior.

Injoy Fountain, of The Voice Team Kelly fame, and Director of Injoy Fountain Academy here in Wichita, showcased her great comic timing and powerful voice playing Becky, waitress and co-worker of Jenna at the diner. Maggie Spicer Brown, Education Director at Theatre Saline, plays the Dawn, the quirky friend and the third piece of the waitress trio. Brown’s complex over the top physical characterization combined with a sweet vulnerability made Dawn a much loved character. Together, these three waitresses dished up some stellar comedy and harmony.

OMG THE GUY WHO PLAYS OGIE! Wichita native and OCU grad Julian Ibarra! With his booming voice, Ibarra creates a wildly superior nerd with cocksure confidence, and keeps on upping the ante. Dawn is searching for love and turned to an online dating service and met Ogie. Ibarra’s Ogie matches Dawn’s energy and gives it back to her three-fold. Marcum’s clever staging of Never Getting Rid Of Me, Ogie visits Dawn at the diner after their first date. Dawn tries to get him to leave and he breaks into song, declaring his love for Dawn. This beautiful work really showcases Ibarra as he builds and defines this wonderfully whacky character. Ogie’s knowledge of the Revolutionary War are catnip to Dawn, who also has the same interest. Hilarity ensues as they join forces as the eclectic couple extraordinaire.

Dr. Pomatter, the dorky, lovable doctor and Jenna’s love interest, is played by Ben Fankhauser with great physicality. I absolutely adored his opening bit with the prescription. His lofty tenor was a slice of heaven. Frankhouser last graced the MTW Stage in An American in Paris, and has many regional and touring credits. As a gift, Jenna brings him a pie to her first appointment. Pomatter eats the pie and literally FLOATS as he eats it, buoyed by several chorus men.

Rounding out the team of supporting characters is Joe, portrayed so well by Broadway veteran Jerome Harmann-Hardeman. Joe is Jenna’s toughest customer, a cantankerous old codger who is so particular with his order and demands outstanding service. Joe also turns out to be Jenna’s Best Friend, as he surprisingly helps her out of a tough spot and paves the way for her financial independence. In his beautifully sung solo turn, Take it From an Old Man, Jerome’s Joe imparts the wisdom of his years to a sadder but wiser Jenna.

Finally, we get to Jenna. Kennedy Caughell played Elsa in Frozen last year at MTW. She’s also been on Broadway, as well as several National tours. Kennedy’s voice was perfect for the Frozen score and she sang it impeccably. Her clear, powerful voice gave me chills. We’re so lucky to have her back as Jenna. Kennedy sings these songs here with great agility, clarity and feeling, showing off her great versatility. In What Baking Can Do, Kennedy spins a web of love and fantasy, which is really the whole premise for the show. In Bad Idea, Kennedy and Frankhauser (Pomatter) have an incredible love scene, with intense lovemaking positions combined with chasing each other around the exam table. The scene is half humorous, and half serious, a gorgeous ballet showing how awkward first romantic encounters can be. In her final number, Kennedy’s beautiful build in She Used to be Mine shows us not only the sheer power in her voice, but the characters’s conviction to will to power her and her child into better circumstances.

There were so many beautiful moments in the show, and so far this has been my most favorite show in my lifespan of covering MTW since 2017. There were so many great details in blocking; for example, Dawn filling the mustard and ketchup containers; such sensitive work for only seven days of rehearsal! I’m so sorry if you missed it, MTW’s Waitress was really something special.

What’s next for MTW?

First we have Star Night, which is July 18 & 19. It’s a Fundraiser featuring the 2025 Resident Ensemble at Mosely Street Melodrama at 234 N Mosely. There is a VOP Preshow event, beginning at 7pm, with a $60 Admission. The General Admission is $30, with doors opening at 7:30pm. Please call the box office at 316-265-3107 for advance purchase, which is required, as they are anticipating this event to sell out.

Crazy For You opens July 9-13 at the Century II Concert Hall. For ticket info visit mtwichita.org

There will also be a Fund Raiser on 9/11 with Kelly O’Hara at Museum Night Among the Stars at the Wichita Art Museum at 1400 W. Museum Blvd. at 6pm. For ticket info visit mtwichita.org

