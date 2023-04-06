RED, WHITE, AND BROADWAY Comes to Botanica: The Wichita Gardens in July

Experience the thrill of America's freedom and the spirit of liberty as the night sky illuminates with dazzling fireworks!

Back by popular demand, Red, White, and Broadway ignites your inner patriot, tapping into nostalgic memories of summer traditions. This star-spangled spectacular is a Fourth of July celebration that will leave you and your loved ones awestruck. Stirring songs of pride, passion, and purpose will ignite your heart, while fireworks explode across the sky in a breathtaking display of patriotism. Immerse yourself in the power of Broadway's greatest hits and America's most cherished anthems, as you sit on the lush lawn of Wichita's Botanica Garden. Each performance is a moving, rousing tribute to the red, white, and blue, making this an experience you won't soon forget.

All patrons must be 5 and older.

Performances are July 1-4, 2023.

(Please Note fireworks displays will NOT occur at the July 1st and July 4th matinee performances.)