RED, WHITE, AND BROADWAY Comes to Botanica: The Wichita Gardens in July

Performances are July 1-4, 2023.

Apr. 06, 2023  
RED, WHITE, AND BROADWAY Comes to Botanica: The Wichita Gardens in July

Experience the thrill of America's freedom and the spirit of liberty as the night sky illuminates with dazzling fireworks!

Back by popular demand, Red, White, and Broadway ignites your inner patriot, tapping into nostalgic memories of summer traditions. This star-spangled spectacular is a Fourth of July celebration that will leave you and your loved ones awestruck. Stirring songs of pride, passion, and purpose will ignite your heart, while fireworks explode across the sky in a breathtaking display of patriotism. Immerse yourself in the power of Broadway's greatest hits and America's most cherished anthems, as you sit on the lush lawn of Wichita's Botanica Garden. Each performance is a moving, rousing tribute to the red, white, and blue, making this an experience you won't soon forget.

All patrons must be 5 and older.

Performances are July 1-4, 2023.

(Please Note fireworks displays will NOT occur at the July 1st and July 4th matinee performances.)





STEPHEN FITE CHILDRENS CONCERT Comes to Topeka Performing Arts Center Next Month Photo
STEPHEN FITE CHILDREN'S CONCERT Comes to Topeka Performing Arts Center Next Month
Stephen Fite Children's Concert comes to Topeka Performing Arts Center in April. The performance is set for April 26 at 10:15am.
Ballet Midwest Presents SLEEPING BEAUTY at TPAC in April Photo
Ballet Midwest Presents SLEEPING BEAUTY at TPAC in April
Ballet Midwest Presents Sleeping Beauty at TPAC next month. Performances will run April 15-16.
Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye Bring the Roots & Boots Tour to Topeka Photo
Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye Bring the Roots & Boots Tour to Topeka
Three of the voices that defined 90s country music – Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye – join forces in the Roots & Boots tour.
THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Comes to Theatre in the Park This Week Photo
THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Comes to Theatre in the Park This Week
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is opening Theatre in the Park’s (TIP) 2023 season INDOOR on Friday, March 10.

