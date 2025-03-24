Previews: COMPANY at Roxy's Downtown

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Roxy’s Downtown is thrilled to announce its upcoming production of Stephen Sondheim's acclaimed musical, Company, running from March 26 to April 12, 2025. This Tony Award-winning classic offers a witty and sophisticated exploration of love, life, and the complexities of modern relationships.

The musical follows Robert, a confirmed bachelor celebrating his 35th birthday. Surrounded by his married friends, Robert navigates the pros and cons of commitment, prompting him to question his stance on bachelorhood. The story unfolds through a series of vignettes, complemented by chart-topping songs and razor-sharp humor, offering audiences a witty and sophisticated theatrical experience.

Company features Simon Hill as “Robert,” Sarah Wine as “Sarah,” Lyle Valentine as “Harry,” Claire Gerig as “Susan,” Paul Knapp as “Peter,” Jenny Mitchell as “Jenny,” Kyle Vespestad as “David,” Lorelei Stephens as “Amy, ”Xavier Huffman as “Paul,” Christi Moore as “Joanne,” David Raehpour as “Larry,” Tyler Treat as “Marta,” Briley Meek as “Cathy” and Crosbie Moody as “April.”

The creative team for Company includes: Rick Bumgardner (Director), Simon Hill (Resident Music Director), Paul Graves (Music Director), Kyle Vespestad (Choreographer), Gwyn Bolte (Costume Design), Louise Brinegar (Property Design) and Jason Huffman (Scenic Design, Lighting Design, and Sound Design).

As part of its mission to expand access to the arts, Roxy’s will offer a limited number of Pay What You Can tickets for the opening night performance of every production. Tickets for Company will be available on Wednesday, March 26 on a first-come, first-served basis. PWYC tickets can be purchased at the theater starting at 5:30pm the day of the show and cannot be reserved in advance.

Performances begin on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 at Roxy’s Downtown (412, 1/2 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 6720). This is a limited engagement through Saturday, April 12, 2025. Tickets to all Roxy’s productions are $42, including tax and all ticket fees, and are General Admission. Company plays Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7:00pm, Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00pm, with Saturday matinees at 2:00pm. Call 316-265-4400 or online at roxysdowntown.com for tickets. For groups of 20 or more please call 316-265-4400 or email box-office@roxysdowntown.com.

Roxy's Downtown is a premier theater and entertainment venue located in the heart of Wichita, Kansas. With a rich history of delivering high-quality performances, Roxy's Downtown is committed to providing an unforgettable cultural experience for the local community. Winner of the “Best of Wichita” award for Live Theater (2023 and 2024) and BroadwayWorld Wichita’s “Favorite Local Theatre” (2024 and 2025). Please follow Roxy’s Downtown on Instagram and Facebook.

