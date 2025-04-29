Previews: BURFORD SINGER'S CHORALLY YOURS! at Burford Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Burford Center for the Arts in historic downtown Arkansas City announces that The Burford Singers' annual concert will be on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 7:00 pm at the Burford Theatre. The theatre is located at 118 South Summit in Arkansas City.

Under the direction of John Dalton-White, "Chorally Yours!" features an array of choral music, both secular and spiritual. Songs include: "Brand New Day" (from The Wiz), "Sun is Gonna Shine" (from Bright Star), "Fight the Dragons" (from Big Fish), "Place Where the Lost Things Go," and "Didn't My Lord Deliver Daniel?"

Admission is $25 and includes dessert. Tickets may be obtained by calling the Burford Office at 620-442-5895 or online at burfordtheatre.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.

