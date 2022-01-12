Park ICM to Present Violinist Elmar Oliveira

Elmar Oliveira is an American violinist whose remarkable combination of impeccable artistry and old- world elegance sets him apart as one of our most celebrated living artists. Mr. Oliveira remains the first and only American violinist to win the Gold Medal at Moscow's prestigious Tchaikovsky International Competition and was the first violinist to receive the coveted Avery Fisher Prize. He will be joined by Park International Center for Music Collaborative Pianist, Lolita Lisovskaya-Sayevich.

He will perform the following:

Bach's Sonata for Violin and Harpsichord in A major - Created with the ideals that all voices should "work wondrously with each other."



Brahm's Sonata No. 1 for Violin and Piano in G major, Op. 78 - Brahms's "Rain Sonata" is not really that rainy but is known to be "heart-stoppingly powerful."



Tchaikovsky's "Meditation" - Known to be both "tender and exciting," it will be a wonderful ending to a magnificent evening of music.

Ticket buyers will be required to provide proof of vaccination or negative PCR test within 48 hours. Masks are mandatory.

WHEN:

Saturday, January 29, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

WHERE:

1900 Building

1900 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Mission Woods, Kansas 66205

Corner of Shawnee Mission Parkway and State Line Roads

TICKETS:

1900bldg.com. Adults $30. Students $10 with identification.

Parking is free and widely available.

For more information, please visit their website icm.park.edu.