Shutdown Streaming
Music Theatre Wichita Presents Holiday Special

The special stars Brian J. Marcum, Injoy Fountain, Jennifer Marcum, Katie Banks, and more!

Dec. 28, 2020  
The Music Theatre Wichita presents their Holiday Special! The special stars Brian J. Marcum, Injoy Fountain, Jennifer Marcum, Katie Banks, Roy Moye III, Carter Tholl, and Wayne Bryan, with special appearances by Karen L. Robu, Timothy W. Robu, William Flynn, Emily Sternfeld-Dunn, Walker Brown, Tanner Pflueger, Halston Strange, Rebecca Gans Reavis, and Rile Reavis.

Written, directed, and choreographed by Brian J. Marcum.

This special was filmed for broadcast on KPTS and premiered December 17, 2020, with additional showings on December 21 and 24.

Watch below!



