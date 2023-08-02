Music Theatre Wichita Hosts Musical Theatre for Adults Classes

Classes run Sun, Aug 13, 2023 - Dec 17, 2023.

By: Aug. 02, 2023

Music Theatre Wichita hosts Musical Theatre for Adults classes beginning this month!

Dates: Sun, Aug 13, 2023 - Dec 17, 2023
Time: 1:15pm - 3:15pm CDT
Location: 1845 Fairmount St, Wichita, KS 67260

Instructor: Heidi B.

Capacity: 20 students

It’s YOUR turn! A delightful and supportive class for adults that enjoy singing, acting, and movement. We will explore various musicals and perform an evening of songs for family and friends in December. Are you new to the class? Please contact Heidi Biever (heidi@mtwichita.org) before enrolling. Class fee is 4 monthly payments of $75.

Learn more at https://www.hisawyer.com/music-theatre-wichita/schedules/activity-set/510380



